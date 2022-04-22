Global Hybrid Cloud Management Platform Provider Benchmark Report 2022

Dublin, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hybrid Cloud Management Platform Market 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report looks at popular providers in the market and offers information about their platform capabilities as well as about their level of potential for future growth and innovation.

As enterprises increase their use of both cloud and physical infrastructures to support a digital business, they require tools that enable easy, efficient, and consistent management of all environments. As such, hybrid cloud management platforms have evolved to provide common functionality across infrastructures, architectures, and vendors.

For platform providers, table-stakes functionality includes provisioning, orchestration, inventory classification, service enablement, monitoring and trouble alerts, workload migration, backup and recovery, identity, security and compliance, and cost and resource optimization.



As businesses move further down the path of digital transformation, they seek increased automation of routine tasks, in terms of infrastructure management and also for functions "up the stack" - tasks like data management, cost management and optimization, security, and network management. Increasingly, businesses look for advanced intelligence capabilities to be embedded within the platforms to drive effective automation processes.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

2. Frost Radar

Hybrid Cloud Management Platform Market

Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

Cisco

CloudBolt

CoreStack

Lumen

Red Hat

Snow Software

VMware

4. Strategic Insights

5. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/grnzmx



