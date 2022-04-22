Global Refinery Catalysts Markets, 2022-2026 - Rising Production of Ultra-low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD) to Spur Growth in the Market

Dublin, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refinery Catalysts - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Refinery Catalysts Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2026

The global market for Refinery Catalysts estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period.

Alkylation Catalysts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.8% CAGR to reach US$918.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the FCC Catalysts segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 44.9% share of the global Refinery Catalysts market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $863.7 Million by 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $595.2 Million by 2026

The Refinery Catalysts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$863.7 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.35% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$595.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 2.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$621 Million by the close of the analysis period.



Petrochemical refining catalysts market globally is expected to maintain its momentum owing to rapid growth in production capacities associated with secondary catalytic processes and increasing significance of light petroleum products in oil refining industry.

The market growth is likely to be also driven by implementation of stringent environmental standards by developed countries that import a large volume of petroleum products. New standards are intended to improve petroleum products` quality and cut pollution emissions caused by fuel combustion.

The trend is reflected by migration of European countries towards Euro 5 fuels with very low sulfur content. The primary factors responsible for pushing up petroleum products demand in Europe include high-quality gasoline and diesel fuels that represent important merchandises of the petroleum refining sector in the region.



Hydrotreating Catalysts Segment to Reach $710.6 Million by 2026

In the global Hydrotreating Catalysts segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$414.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$505.6 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$87 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes

A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in Humanity's History that Left the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended

Here's How COVID-19 Impacted the Oil & Gas Industry & the Petrochemicals Market

Refinery Catalysts: Definition, Scope, Types & Applications

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise of Nanocatalysts in Refining & Petrochemical Processes to Spur Growth in the Market

Here's How Nanocatalysts Help Enhance Petrochemical Reactions

Pandemic Induced Accelerated Focus on the Environment & Sustainability to Drive Demand for Low-Cost, Energy Efficient and Eco-Friendly Catalysts

With Demand for Refining Catalysts Linked to the Fortunes of the Oil & Gas Industry. Here's What to Expect in 2021 & 2022

COVID-19 Pain in Oil Production to Spill Over Into 2021

Projected Rebound in Shale Production Post COVID-19 in 2022 to Positively Impact Demand for Refinery Catalysts

Rising Production of Ultra-low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD) to Spur Growth in the Market

Rise of Zeolites in Oil Refining Applications: A Review

Market to Benefit from Increasing Demand for High Octane Fuels

Ubiquitous Use and Applications of Petroleum Products to Drive Recovery

New Refinery Capacity Additions Bodes Well for Growth in the Post COVID-19 Period

