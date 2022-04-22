Global Clinical Communication and Collaboration Markets, 2022-2026: Mobile Clinical Communication Platforms Offer Expedited Care Delivery & Cost Efficiency

Dublin, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Communication and Collaboration - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2026



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Clinical Communication and Collaboration estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.6% CAGR to reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 14.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37% share of the global Clinical Communication and Collaboration market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $634.6 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $280.3 Million by 2026

The Clinical Communication and Collaboration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$634.6 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 36.95% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$280.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 16.7% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.4% and 14.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$323.2 Million by the close of the analysis period.

Growing in these regional markets will be led by rising demand among healthcare providers for cross-functional collaborative platforms that use an internet-based interface or various mobile devices to achieve flexible communications anywhere, anytime. In addition, integrating big data analytics is expected to significantly benefit in improving clinical communication and collaboration solutions in the coming years.

The application of big data analytics is expected to help physicians in analyzing specific trends as well as predicting future events based on data obtained from electronic or web-based platforms.



By Content Type, Video Segment to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026

By Content Type, the video segment is estimated at US$647.9 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$1.5 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 15.2% over the analysis period.

United States constitutes the largest regional market for Video segment, accounting for 35.5% of the global sales in 2020. Asia-Pacific is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 17.9% over the analysis period, to reach US$113.8 Million by the close of the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Overwhelms Healthcare

Financial Burden of COVID-19

Communication & Collaboration Platforms Receive Special Thrust from COVID-19 Care

Reduced Visits to Patient Room Heightens Need for CC&C Solutions

Tracking Infection Trends

Clinical Communication and Collaboration: An Introduction

Benefits of CC&C

Evolution of Clinical Communications

Market Outlook

Analysis by Region

Competition

Clinical Communication and Collaboration Tool Capabilities of Select Vendors

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 36 Featured)

Intelligent Business Communication - AGNITY

Ascom (Holding) AG

UDG Healthcare PLC

Avaya Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Everbridge, Inc.

Halo Health

Hill Room Services Inc.

Intel Corporation

Jive Software, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

PatientSafe Solutions

Plantronics, Inc.

Spok Inc.

TigerConnect, Inc

Uniphy Health Holding LLC

Vocera Communications, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Importance of Clinical Communication and Collaboration

Mobile Solutions Gain Edge

Mobile Clinical Communication Platforms Offer Expedited Care Delivery & Cost Efficiency

Mobile Clinical Communication Gains Prominence for Seamless Collaboration amid COVID-19

Telemedicine Adoption Reaches New Heights, Coerced by the Pandemic

Percentage of Patient Appointments Via Telemedicine Prior and During Pandemic

Analytics Play a Vital Role in Improving Adoption

Cloud Deployment Expands at an Accelerating Pace

Cloud-Based Clinical Communication Platforms Rank Better than Mobile EHR Texting Modules

Cloud-Based Clinical Communication Platforms vs. Mobile EHR Texting Modules

Wearable Gadgets Bring in Healthcare Disruption

Need to Improve Transparency to Drive Blockchain Technology Adoption

Increasing Complexity of Healthcare Operations to Spur Demand

Increase in Healthcare Spending Steers Demand

Introduction of 5G to Speed up Market Penetration

Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3gqh6w

Attachment