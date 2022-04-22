Zeolites Market is expected to grow from USD 11.5 Billion in 2020 to USD 15.2 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2021-2028 : GreyViews

Pune India, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zeolites market is anticipated to grow at a steady growth rate over the forecast period, owing to extensive demand for zeolites in detergent industry coupled with the rising concerns associated with the hygiene. Zeolites are the crystalline solids structures which is made of silicon, aluminum and oxygen. They are microporous, crystalline, hydrated aluminosilicates and are obtained from hydrothermal crystallization of aluminosilicate gels. They have a porous framework, making them suitable for employment in detergents, petrochemical, nuclear, refrigeration, and concrete among other end-user markets.

Key Insights & Findings:

The natural segment led the Zeolites market and valued at USD 7.14 Billion in 2020. This is mainly due to huge adoption of natural zeolites in different end user industries such as wastewater cleanup, pet litter, and odor control along with the number of horticulture applications.

The catalyst segment led the Zeolites market and valued at USD 5.98 Billion in 2020. Growth of the segment is mainly driven by increasing demand for zeolites as catalysts in hydrocarbon cracking (HC) and fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) applications.

The Linde Type A segment led the Zeolites market and valued at USD 4.32 Billion in 2020. The Linde Type A are an alumino-silicate zeolite. Its rapid usage in the ion exchange-based application primarily drives growth of the segment.

The 7A – 10A segment led the Zeolites market and valued at USD 6.46 Billion in 2020. Growth of the segment is mainly driven by increasing usage of 7A – 10A pore sized zeolites in industries as it enables greater absorption and better separation during any industrial application.

The Construction & Building Materials segment led the Zeolites market and valued at USD 4.44 Billion in 2020. Ongoing demand for lightweight concrete material across the construction industry is projected to boost demand for natural zeolites, fuelling growth of the market.

The detergent builders segment accounted for the largest market share and valued at USD 6.12 Billion in 2020. Improved cleaning characteristics of the zeolites primarily promotes usage of zeolites as builders in detergents, fueling growth of this segment.

The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the Zeolites market with the market revenue of 3.69 Billion in 2020. Growth of the Asia-Pacific Zeolites market is mainly driven by number of factors government’s focus on environmental protection and ongoing emphasis on development of bio-based products. However, Europe region is likely to register the significant growth during the forecast period due to the strict government regulations for greenhouse gas emissions.

Key players operating in the Global Zeolites Market are Albemarle Corporation, BASF SE, TOSOH Corporation, Arkema, Honeywell International Inc., Union Showa KK, Zeochem AG, KNT Group, Clariant, W.R. Grace & Co., Zeolyst International, Huiying Chemical Industry(Xiamen) Co., Ltd., Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz GmbH, NALCO India, and PQ among others. To enhance their market share in the global Zeolites market, the key vendors are now focusing on adopting the prominent strategies such as recent developments, product innovation, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in June 2021, Honeywell partnered with Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research–Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR–IIP), Government of India, to supply zeolites to accelerate setting up of Medical Oxygen Plants (MOP) in the country for addressing the ongoing pandemic.

In April 2021, Clariant, a specialty chemical company announced the opening of a new production facility for process and light stabilizers. The facility is cooperatively owned by Clariant and Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary Co., Ltd. (Tiangang), a producer and supplier of light stabilizers in China.

Global Zeolites Market by Product type:

Natural

Synthetic

Global Zeolites Market by Function:

Ion-Exchange

Molecular Sieve

Catalyst

Global Zeolites Market by Framework:

Linde Type A

Faujasite

MFI

Global Zeolites Market by Pore Size:

3A – 7A

7A – 10A

Global Zeolites Market by End use:

Construction & Building Materials

Animal Feed

Wastewater Treatment

Soil Remediation

Others

Global Zeolites Market by Application:

Adsorbents

Catalysts

Detergent Builders

Others

Global Zeolites Market by Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Korea Southeast Asia

South America Brazil Peru

Middle East and Africa UAE South Africa Saudi Arabia



About the report:

This research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Zeolites market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies. It studies the market essential sides such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to improve market insight.

