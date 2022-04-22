Mesa Air Group Announces New Vice President of Human Resources

PHOENIX, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) April 22, 2022, named Amy Krallman as its new Vice President of Human Resources. Amy comes to Mesa from 7-Eleven where she served as Vice President of Human Resources in Dallas, Texas. She will be a key member of Mesa as she leads the Human Resources department.

Krallman received a bachelor's degree from Purdue University and a J.D. from Indiana University Maurer School of Law. She has held various leadership positions at US Auto Parts, Wyndham Destinations, 7-Eleven, and Panda Restaurant Group.

“We are pleased to welcome Amy to Mesa,” said Jonathan Ornstein, Mesa Air Group Chairman, and CEO. “With over 20 years of HR experience, she can provide innovative ideas to the team as well as enhance the lives of our employees.”

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 110 cities in 41 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As February 28, 2022, Mesa operated a fleet of 166 aircraft with approximately 388 daily departures and 3,100 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

Investor Relations

Brian Gillman

Investor.Relations@mesa-air.com

Media

Jacqueline Palmer

Media@mesa-air.com

Source: Mesa Air Group, Inc.