Freedom Coalition for Charter Schools Announces Leadership Transition and Appointment

Jay Artis-Wright, a founding FCCS board member, has been appointed as the interim executive director. Jay was one of the key members of FCCS who was in the trenches of their work, during the presidential candidates debates for 2020. She was a key strategist and organizer, building relationships with school leaders and parent leaders across all of our target states and executing the days of action on the ground.

Jay has spent two decades lobbying, training, organizing, and advocating for quality education for the most underserved. She has worked in both the public and private sectors, holding diverse roles in education that intersect advocacy, political campaigning, leadership development and community organizing. She holds a master’s degree in Urban Development from the University of Southern California and a bachelor’s degree in Government for Sacramento State University.

" I’m thrilled to take the lead of an organization enacting such important work and look forward to catalyzing more direct action from our school leaders and our families.."

"Jay embodies the FCCS mission and has already played a critical role in the development of our organization as a founding board member,” said fellow board member Dr. Steve Perry. “She deeply understands what our charge is and shares our passion for the expansion of Black and Brown-led public charter schools by mobilizing communities, educating stakeholders, and advocating for policies that sustain the sector.”

About Freedom Coalition for Charter Schools

FCCS was established in 2019 to bring the voices of Black and Brown charter school leaders, founders, advocates and the families we serve to the forefront. We see the need for our authentic voice to educate our communities and nation to the foundational role that Black and Brown-led charters play in our pursuits of equity and self-determination. We know that a community who does not control its education can never be free. FCCS exists to lay claim to our truth and to press on towards an immutable, powerful Black and Brown voice that will be cemented in the minds of all who engage in conversations of educating the public. The tumultuousness of these times within which we find ourselves calls for an independent Black and Brown voice.

Created by Dr. Howard Fuller chaired by Dr. Steve Perry, FCCS immediately secured buy-in from over 250 Black and Brown leaders from 21 states, that collectively serve more than 1 million Black and Brown families. This validated the need for the establishment of an effective and acutely organized vehicle that speaks truth to power from our perspective. FCCS is a bold, advocacy group that cut its teeth with a series of direct actions at the 2020 Democratic Presidential Debates in which the group attracted significant media coverage including a front page story in The New York Times. Our galvanizing principles are parent choice and amplifying the leadership and success of charter schools for every child who deserves a better education

