Balchem Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

NEW HAMPTON, N.Y., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) today released its 2021 Sustainability Report, which captures the Company's commitment to managing our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance. Balchem’s sustainability initiatives are fully integrated into our business strategy and are critical to our vision of making the world a healthier place. Our Sustainability Report demonstrates the Company's continuing promise to provide our employees, customers, shareholders and the communities within which we operate with information on Balchem’s sustainability initiatives.



“I am pleased with the progress Balchem has made over the last year to advance our sustainability efforts,” said Ted Harris, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President. “We are excited about our future and our ability to provide solutions for the health and nutritional needs of the world while acting as strong stewards of all of our stakeholders.”

Highlights of the report include:

We celebrated the one-year anniversary of our commitment to the UN Global Compact, confirming our alignment with the Ten Principles on human rights, labor, the environment, and anti-corruption.

Progress on our 2030 goals and strategies for both emissions and water usage reduction by 25%.

The number of people and animals reached around the world by our health and nutrition products.

Our continuous focus on employee safety and product quality.

We took meaningful steps toward advancing diversity, inclusion, and belonging at Balchem, and remain committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in which everyone feels welcomed, valued, and appreciated, while inspiring our external stakeholders to share our vision.

Expanded our Balchem Helping Hands initiative which includes Balchem’s philanthropic partnerships, a matching donation program, and an employee volunteering program.

Additional transparency surrounding our initiatives in Governance, including Board Diversity and Risk Management.

Newsweek magazine named Balchem one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for the second consecutive year.

For more information visit balchem.com/sustainability

About Balchem Corporation

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures and markets specialty ingredients that improve and enhance the health and well-being of life on the planet, providing state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. The company reports three business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; and Specialty Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market.