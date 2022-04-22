Global Retirement Communities Markets, Analysis & Forecasts, 2015-2020, 2025F, 2030F with COVID-19 Impact Insights

Dublin, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retirement Communities Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030, By Community Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The retirement communities market reached a value of nearly $189.3 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.1% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $189.3 billion in 2020 to $285.1 billion in 2025 at a rate of 8.5%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 and reach $374.7 billion in 2030.



Growth in the historic period resulted from aging population, emerging markets growth, changes in social patterns, life expectancy and health insurance reforms.

Going forward, increase in chronic diseases and disabilities, aging populations, increasing healthcare access, economic growth and technology will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the retirement communities market in the future include bankruptcy, shortages of skilled human resources and insufficient public health insurance coverage



The retirement communities market is segmented by community type into assisted living facilities with nursing care, assisted living facilities, continuing care retirement communities and rest homes. The continuing care retirement communities market was the largest segment of the retirement communities market segmented by community type, accounting for 47.7% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the assisted living facilities market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the retirement communities market segmented by community type, at a CAGR of 10.54% during 2020-2025.



Western Europe was the largest region in the retirement communities market, accounting for 42.4% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the retirement communities market will be Asia Pacific, and, Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 11.2% and 10.5% respectively. These will be followed by Middle East, and Western Europe, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.4% and 8.3% respectively.



COVID-19 is particularly concerning for older persons with underlying health conditions, regardless of their living situation. Those with greater frailty are generally at greater risk. The virus also spreads quickly in dense communities with regular activities, communal meals and/or gatherings and thus these underlying factors presents a major health risk in senior communities where there are numerous residents with fragile immune systems.

The virus has exerted a huge strain on operators relating to operational pressures and challenges in managing anxiety, stress, numbers of staff off work self-isolating or shielding, staff burnout, staff shortages, managing expectations, lack of availability of PPE, and striving to protect health and well-being.



The global retirement community market is highly fragmented, with large number of small players. The top ten players of the market constitute to only 6.48% of the market in 2020. However, this is expected to change during the forecast period as majority of the players are trying to grow inorganically by acquiring smaller companies to expand their geographical outreach.



The top opportunities in the retirement communities market segmented by community type will arise in the continuing care retirement communities segment, which will gain $32.0 billion of global annual sales by 2025. The retirement communities market size will gain the most in the USA at $17.7 billion.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the retirement communities' companies to focus on adoption of technology to serve the older population, expanding in countries with large geriatric population, focus on expanding through collaborations, competitive pricing, leverage social media to maximize reach, increase visibility through a high-performance website and assuring the quality of the staff.



