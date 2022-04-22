Christian Dior: 2021 Dividend

English French

Paris, April 22nd, 2022

2021 DIVIDEND

At the Annual Shareholders’Meeting of Christian Dior held on Thursday, April 21st, 2022, approval was given for the payment of a dividend for financial year 2021 of 10.00 Euros per share.

Taking into account the 3.00 Euros paid on December 2nd, 2021, the balance amounts to 7.00 Euros ; it will be paid on Thursday, April 28th, 2022. The last trading day with dividend rights will be Monday, April 25th, 2022.

