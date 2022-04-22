Christian Dior: 2021 Dividend

| Source: Christian Dior SE Christian Dior SE

Paris, FRANCE

Paris, April 22nd, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

2021 DIVIDEND

 

 

At the Annual Shareholders’Meeting of Christian Dior held on Thursday, April 21st, 2022, approval was given for the payment of a dividend for financial year 2021 of 10.00 Euros per share.

 

Taking into account the 3.00 Euros paid on December 2nd, 2021, the balance amounts to 7.00 Euros ; it will be paid on Thursday, April 28th, 2022. The last trading day with dividend rights will be Monday, April 25th, 2022.

 

