The B2 Fighting Series Heads to Kentucky this Weekend for Two Nights of Explosive MMA Action at B2FS 157

TAMPA, FL, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to announce that the B2 Fighting Series (“B2FS”) is heading to the Central Bank Center in Lexington, Kentucky, this weekend for back to back nights of explosive live MMA action.

What: B2 Fighting Series 157, Amateur and Professional LIVE MMA

Where: Central Bank Center in Lexington, Kentucky

When: Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23. Doors open at 6pm ET. PPV Broadcast starts at 7pm ET.

Physical seats have nearly sold out, but tickets can still be purchased at the door. Interested fans will also be able to stream it live on Pay-Per-View here, or enjoy it live over the B2 Fighting Series apps on Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV.

B2 matchmaker Brandon ‘Hardrock’ Higdon stated, “Not one but two nights of amazing fights are on tap this weekend in Lexington, KY. This fight card is filled with exciting fights each night. In all, fans will get a peek at fighters from ten different states and three different countries, ready to showcase their talents and put on a spectacular show. On Friday night the Main Event will pit Ben "The Haitian Sensation" Pierre-Saint against Jeremy “Ponyboy” Pender in a first round pro flyweight Grand Prix fight. Saturday’s Main Event will showcase Bellator vet Brandon Bell and Ohio’s Perry Stargel, who is coming off three straight wins and looking for number four. Don’t miss this exciting weekend of fights!”

B2FS 157 will span two nights, with 12 fights on the card for each night, making for a total of 24 amateur and professional bouts. Fans will see 2 title fights, 4 female fights, 6 professional fights, and 18 amateur matchups.

“This may well be our biggest weekend ever, and it will feature stacked fight cards from top to bottom on two big nights,” noted Greg P. Bell, Chairman and CEO of B2 Digital.

“We love going to Kentucky. We know we will be greeted by some of the most enthusiastic MMA fans anywhere. And our fighters and our team know it, too. And we’re especially thrilled to have such a great slate of future stars to showcase. Expect fireworks!”

