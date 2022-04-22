NFT.com Announces Date of Genesis Key Public Sale

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutable Holdings Inc. (NEO:HOLD) (“Immutable Holdings” or the “Company”), a publicly-traded blockchain holding company, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated March 30, 2022 and April 13, 2022, the NFT.com Genesis Key Public Sale will commence on May 2, 2022, at 7:00 pm EDT, and will remain open until all Genesis Keys have been sold. The sale will provide community members a second opportunity to obtain a unique Genesis Key from a limited collection of 10,000 animated Non-Fungible Tokens (“NFTs”). Each will allow first access to the platform, ownership of two (2) NFT.com profiles (for example, NFT.com/YOU), and the chance to help steer the future direction of the project.

The Public Sale will follow NFT.com’s Genesis Key Whitelist Blind Auction that will begin on April 26, 2022, at 7:00 pm EDT, and will remain open for 48 hours thereafter. Community members are required to register with the NFT.com Whitelist (the “Whitelist”) at whitelist.nft.com in order to participate in the auction. Further details regarding registration to the Whitelist and the mechanics of both the Blind Auction and Public Sale can be found at www.nft.com .

NFT.com is a Web3 Community-Driven NFT ecosystem. For more information or regular updates, visit www.nft.com , follow on Twitter at @NFTcomofficial , or join the discussion in Discord at www.nft.com/discord .

About Immutable Holdings Inc.

Immutable Holdings Inc. (NEO:HOLD), is on a mission to democratize access to Web3 and blockchain-based products and services. Founded by Jordan Fried, a founding team member of the $11B Hedera Hashgraph network, Immutable Holdings already boasts tens of millions under management and a portfolio of businesses and brands built on the blockchain ecosystem, including NFT.com, Immutable Asset Management, and 1-800-Bitcoin. To learn more, visit https://immutableholdings.com/ .

For media inquiries and further information, contact:

info@immutableholdings.com

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable Canadian securities laws, including with respect to NFT.com, Genesis Keys, the Genesis Key Whitelist Blind Auction, and the Genesis Key Public Sale. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include changes to applicable laws or the regulatory sphere in which the Company operates, general economic and capital markets conditions and stock market volatility. Although the Company believes that the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions, based on currently available information, concerning future events, which may prove to be inaccurate. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future plans, operations, results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.