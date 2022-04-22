The Flowr Corporation Announces Application for Management Cease Trade Order

TORONTO, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (“Flowr” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FLWR, OTC: FLWPF) announces that it anticipates a delay in filing its annual financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis and related officer certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 (collectively, the “Required Filings”) which are required to be filed on or before May 2, 2022. The expected delay in filing the Required Filings is due to a combination of factors, including: (i) recent changes in the finance department of the Company, including to the site controller and finance manager; (ii) additional resources being allocated to the recently announced divestiture of Holigen Limited; and (iii) additional time required by the auditor to complete the remaining audit procedures. The Company is continuing to work with the auditor to complete the Required Filings as soon as possible and expects to file them by no later than May 16, 2022.



In connection with the anticipated delay in filing, Flowr has applied to the applicable Canadian securities regulators for the issuance of a management cease trade order which would restrict all trading in securities of the Company by the Company’s Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

The Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in sections 9 and 10 of National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders so long as the Required Filings remain outstanding. The Company confirms as of the date of this news release that there is no insolvency proceeding against it and there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About The Flowr Corporation

The Flowr Corporation is a cannabis company with operations in Canada. Its operating campus, located in Kelowna, BC, includes a purpose-built, GMP-designed indoor cultivation facility; an outdoor and greenhouse cultivation site; and a state-of-the-art R&D facility. From this campus, Flowr produces recreational and medicinal products. In 2020, Flowr’s BC Pink Kush was recognized as the top indica strain in Canada by KIND magazine.

Flowr aims to support improving outcomes through responsible cannabis use and, as an established expert in cannabis cultivation, strives to be the brand of choice for consumers and patients seeking the highest-quality craftsmanship and product consistency across a portfolio of differentiated cannabis products.

For more information, please visit flowrcorp.com or follow Flowr on Twitter: @FlowrCanada and LinkedIn: The Flowr Corporation.

On behalf of The Flowr Corporation:

Tom Flow

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute “forward-looking information”, “future oriented financial information” or “financial outlooks” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information are often, but not always, identified using words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information, readers should not place undue reliance on such information. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether the Company will be able to obtain regulatory approval for the management cease trade order and the anticipating timing of filing the Required Filings. Forward-looking information is current as of the date it is made and is based on reasonable estimates and assumptions made by us at the relevant time in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances.

To the extent any forward-looking information in this press release constitutes “future oriented financial information” or “financial outlooks”, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, the purpose of such information being provided is to demonstrate the potential of the Company and readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. However, we do not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws in Canada.

There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information as discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s 2020 Annual Information Form dated April 28, 2021 (the “AIF”). A copy of the AIF and the Company’s other publicly filed documents can be accessed under the Company’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information.

