NFI Celebrates Earth Day 2022 and prepares for completion of first ESG materiality assessment

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today celebrates Earth Day 2022.



For decades, NFI has been leading the evolution to zero-emission transportation, the ZEvolution. In 2021, NFI introduced six new zero-emission buses and coach (“ZEB”) models to its electric vehicle (“EV”) lineup, and the Company has ZEBs operating (or on order) in more than 80 cities in five countries. In 2021, NFI delivered 661 equivalent units (“EUs”) of ZEBs; in 2022, it is expected that 20 to 25 percent of the Company’s annual production will be ZEBs, growing to approximately 40 percent by 2025. Since 2015, NFI has delivered 2,032 EUs of ZEBs to its customers around the globe.

“NFI exists to move people. Each and every day, in partnership with our customers and industry partnerships, we move millions of people around the world. We weave environmental, social, and governance, or ESG, into the fabric of our business, and our Sustainability Pledge—to create a Better Product, Better Workplace and Better World—continues to guide our day-to-day operations and our long-term planning,” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI. “Today, NFI is leading the electrification of transit operations in multiple markets, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. Our electric vehicles have collectively travelled over 65 million electric service miles, which equates to the prevention of 182,000 imperial tons of greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions from entering the environment.”

The theme of Earth Day 2022 is “Invest in Our Planet,” something that NFI has been doing for over 50 years. NFI is committed to innovate in order to deliver smarter, safer, more sustainable, and more connected public transportation. NFI’s end products are a key driver to enable cities to lower emissions, decrease congestion and enable economic opportunity. NFI is committed to employees, customers and shareholders, while also being responsible to the environment and the communities in which we live and work.

“In 2021, we accelerated our Company-wide sustainability strategy and roadmap, with a plan to complete our first ESG materiality assessment in 2022,” said Janice Harper, Executive Vice President, People and Culture, NFI.

“We have a commitment to create long-term value for our stakeholders by considering their needs and expectations,” said Natalia Klumper, Sustainability Manager, NFI. “This year we are engaging our employees, customers, suppliers, financial community and other stakeholders to understand what is most important to them, and, through this process, prioritizing our most relevant ESG issues by working them into our day-to-day operations, securing our investment in our communities and planet as we transition to a green economy.”

NFI also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center (“VIC”), the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 300 interactive events, welcoming 5,000 industry professionals for electric vehicle (“EV”) and infrastructure training.

NFI’s ESG Report for 2021 will be released in May 2022.

