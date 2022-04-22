Post-Harvest Treatment Market for Fruits & Vegetables by Type, Crop Type, Origin and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post-Harvest Treatment Market for Fruits & Vegetables by Type (Coatings, Cleaners, Fungicides, Ethylene Blockers, Sanitizers, and Sprout Inhibitors), Crop Type (Fruits and Vegetables), Origin and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The post-harvest treatment market is projected to grow from USD 1506.6 million in 2021 to USD 2325.7 million by 2027, in terms of value, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Some of the major factors driving the growth of the post-harvest treatment market include the increasing demand for exotic fruits and vegetables and the increase in the trade of fresh produce from developing countries.

The fruit segment is projected to dominate the post-harvest treatment market during the forecast period.

The fruit segment is projected to dominate the post-harvest treatment market, by crop type, in terms of value. As chemical-based treatment is majorly applied to the product that needs to be exported, the requirement for post-harvest treatment solutions remains high for fruits that need to be exported across regions due to increasing demand for tropical fruits, such as mangoes, banana, papaya, pineapple, and stone fruits. Hence, the fruits segment occupies a major share in the post-harvest treatment market and is also projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The coating segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The coating segment is projected to record a high growth rate due to the increasing demand for natural plant-based edible coatings to treat fruits and vegetables. The coating is considered an important step to determine the quality of fruits and vegetables. The coating helps in controlling moisture transfer, gas exchange, or oxidation processes. It is preferred to reduce the breakdown of fruits & vegetables and delay their ripening. The increasing demand for organic fruits and vegetables from developed regions creates the need for organic and bio-based coatings to treat fruits and vegetables instead of using synthetic coatings. Thus, the segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast.

The Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to record the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing exports of fruits and vegetables from India and China. As the region is developing, post-harvest losses of fruits and vegetables are witnessed on a large-scale, and hence, the need for efficient post-harvest treatment mechanisms remains high, which is subsequently driving the growth of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.2.1 Increasing Population and Growth in Food Demand Will Drive the Demand for Fruits and Vegetables

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increasing Need to Reduce Post-Harvest Losses

5.3.1.2 Growing Demand for Exotic Fruits and Vegetables due to a Boom in the Hospitality Industry

5.3.1.3 Rising Health Consciousness Among Consumers

5.3.1.4 Increasing Fdi in the Agriculture and Food Sector

5.3.1.5 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Stringent Regulations in Europe

5.3.2.2 Lack of Infrastructure and Improper Post-Harvest Handling

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Development of Organic and Bio-Based Post-Harvest Products Such as Edible Coatings

5.3.3.2 Technological Innovations in the Post-Harvest Industry

5.3.3.3 Growing Demand for Vegan Food Products

5.3.3.4 Widening Application Spectrum for Fruits and Vegetables

5.3.3.5 International Trade of Crops

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Low Awareness of Post-Harvest Losses and Post-Harvest Treatment Product Applications

5.3.4.2 Physiological Deterioration and Infections

5.3.5 COVID-19 Pandemic Impact

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Market Ecosystem & Supply Chain

6.3.1 R&D and Raw Material Processing

6.3.2 Manufacturing

6.3.3 Distributors

6.3.4 End-Use Industries

6.3.5 Post-Harvest Treatment Market Map

6.4 Regulatory Framework

6.4.1 North America

6.4.1.1 US

6.4.2 Europe

6.5 Technological Analysis

6.6 Pricing Analysis

6.7 Trends/Disruptions Impacting the Business of Customers

6.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.9 Patent Analysis

6.10 Trade Analysis

6.10.1 Top Exporters of Fungicides and Anti-Sprouting Products (2016-2020), by Value

6.10.2 Top Importers of Fungicides and Anti-Sprouting Products (2016-2020), by Value

6.11 Case Studies

6.11.1 Postharvest Treatment of Nanochitosan-Based Coating Loaded with Zataria Multiflora Essential Oil Improves Antioxidant Activity and Extends the Shelf-Life of Cucumber

6.11.2 Postharvest Reduction of Salmonella Enterica on Tomatoes Using a Pelargonic Acid Emulsion

7 Post-Harvest Treatment Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Post-Harvest Treatment Market, by Type (2018-2027)

7.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario

7.1.1.2 Optimistic Scenario

7.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario

7.2 Coatings

7.2.1 Edible Coatings are Largely Used to Preserve the Freshness of Fruits & Vegetables

7.2.2 Polysaccharides

7.2.2.1 Edible Films and Coatings Made of Biopolymers are Gaining Traction in the Market

7.2.3 Proteins

7.2.3.1 Whey Protein-Based Coatings are Majorly Used for Extending the Shelf-Life of Fruits

7.2.4 Lipids

7.2.4.1 Plums, Apples, and Bell Peppers are Mainly Coated with Lipid-Based Coatings

7.2.5 Other Coatings

7.3 Ethylene Blockers

7.3.1 Inhibiting the Ripening Process of Fruits & Vegetables by Using Ethylene Blockers

7.4 Cleaners

7.4.1 Chlorine-Based Cleaners are Widely Used for Post-Harvest Treatment

7.5 Fungicides

7.5.1 Fludioxonil

7.5.1.1 Ease of Cross-Border Licensing for Fludioxonil Supported Its Sale

7.5.2 Imazalil

7.5.2.1 Imazalil Helps in Inhibiting Rotting and Decomposition

7.5.3 Pyrimethanil

7.5.3.1 Pyrimethanil is Mainly Applied to Citrus Fruits

7.5.4 Thiabendazole

7.5.4.1 Thiabendazole is Used as an Ingredient in Waxes Coated on Fruits and Vegetables

7.6 Sprout Inhibitors

7.6.1 Sprout Inhibitors are Mostly Used for the Post-Harvest Treatment of Vegetables Such as Potatoes and Onions

7.7 Sanitizers

7.7.1 Growing Concerns Toward Food Safety Support the Rise in Demand for Sanitizers in the Post-Harvest Handling Process

8 Post-Harvest Treatment Market, by Crop Type

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Post-Harvest Treatment Market, by Crop Type (2018-2027)

8.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario

8.1.1.2 Optimistic Scenario

8.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario

8.2 Fruits

8.2.1 Apples

8.2.1.1 Waxes are Mainly Used for Coating Apples

8.2.2 Citrus Fruits

8.2.2.1 Brazil is One of the Major Exporters and Producers of Citrus Fruits

8.2.3 Bananas

8.2.3.1 Low Price and High Nutritional Value of Bananas Increase Their Consumption and Demand in Developing Countries

8.2.4 Grapes

8.2.4.1 Application of Grapes in the Wine Industry Supports the Imports of Grapes in Europe and North America

8.2.5 Pears

8.2.5.1 Pears Require Post-Harvest Treatment due to Their Climacteric Nature

8.2.6 Stone Fruits

8.2.6.1 Growth in Demand for Stone Fruits in Europe from Developing Countries Supports the Usage of Post-Harvest Treatment on the Fruits

8.2.7 Avocados

8.2.7.1 Price of Avocados Continues to Rise, Making Them More Economically Valuable Than Other Tropical Fruits

8.2.8 Kiwis

8.2.8.1 Extreme Sensitivity of Ethylene Blockers Results in High Demand for Post-Harvest Ethylene Blockers in Kiwifruits

8.2.9 Mangoes

8.2.9.1 Demand for Mangoes is Expected to Grow in Temperate Countries

8.2.10 Pineapples

8.2.10.1 Growth in Exports of Pineapples Drives the Demand Growth of Post-Harvest Treatment for These Fruits

8.2.11 Papayas

8.2.11.1 Popularity of Tropical Fruits Drives the Market for Post-Harvest Treatment of Papayas

8.2.12 Other Fruits

8.3 Vegetables

8.3.1 Tomatoes

8.3.1.1 Rise in Demand for Tomatoes in the Processed Food Industry Drives the Need for Their Post-Harvest Treatment

8.3.2 Potatoes

8.3.2.1 Sprout Inhibitors are Mainly Used for Potato Post-Harvest Treatment

8.3.3 Broccoli

8.3.3.1 Steady Rise in the Production Rate of Broccoli Increases the Demand for Post-Harvest Treatment

8.3.4 Cauliflower

8.3.4.1 High Consumption of Cauliflower Has Made the Asia-Pacific Region the Largest Exporter

8.3.5 Peppers

8.3.5.1 Bell Pepper Continues to be the Strongest Crop in Multiple Regions

8.3.6 Asparagus

8.3.6.1 High Perishability of Asparagus Contributes to the Growth of the Post-Harvest Treatment Market

8.3.7 Other Vegetables

9 Post-Harvest Treatment Market, by Origin

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Post-Harvest Treatment Market, by Origin (2018-2027)

9.2 Natural

9.2.1 Demand for Bio-Based Treatments to Trigger Market Growth

9.3 Synthetic

9.3.1 Synthetic Chemicals to Gain More Market Share to Reduce Microbial Spoilage of Crops

10 Post-Harvest Treatment Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis, 2020

11.3 Key Player Strategies

11.4 Segmental Revenue Analysis of Key Players, 2018-2020

11.5 COVID-19-Specific Company Response

11.5.1 Bayer

11.5.2 Syngenta

11.5.3 Basf Se

11.5.4 Agrofresh

11.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)

11.6.1 Stars

11.6.2 Pervasive

11.6.3 Emerging Leaders

11.6.4 Participants

11.7 Company Footprint

11.8 Post-Harvest Treatment Market, Start-Up/SME Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

11.8.1 Progressive Companies

11.8.2 Starting Blocks

11.8.3 Responsive Companies

11.8.4 Dynamic Companies

11.9 Product Launches, Deals, and Other Developments

11.9.1 Product Launches

11.9.2 Deals

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Companies

12.1.1 JBT Corporation

12.1.2 Syngenta

12.1.3 Nufarm

12.1.4 Bayer Ag

12.1.5 Basf Se

12.1.6 Agrofresh

12.1.7 Decco

12.1.8 Pace International LLC

12.1.9 Xeda International

12.1.10 Fomesa Fruitech

12.1.11 Citrosol

12.1.12 Apeel Sciences

12.1.13 Janssen Pmp

12.1.14 Colin Campbell (Chemicals) Pty Ltd

12.1.15 Futureco Bioscience

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Polynatural

12.2.2 Sufresca

12.2.3 Ceradis

12.2.4 Agricoat Natureseal Ltd.

12.2.5 Post-Harvest Solutions Ltd.

13 Adjacent and Related Markets

14 Appendix

