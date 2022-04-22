Opinion on the announced official offers of the board of AB “Linas”

English Lithuanian

The Board of Joint-stock company Linas (legal form - joint-stock company, registered office address S. Kerbedžio str. 23, Panevėžys, Lithuania, legal entity code 147689083, VAT payer code LT476890811, data is collected and stored in the register of legal entities, registered capital 6,971,307, EUR 10 (six million nine hundred and seventy-one thousand three hundred and seven euros and 10 cents)) (hereinafter - the Company), having analyzed the information of noncompetitive official offers (hereinafter – the Official offers) announced by the official offeror UAB “Verslo dizainas” (legal entity code 302529076) (hereinafter – the Offeror) in its meeting held on April 22, 2022 adopted the below decision (attached).

