Global Underfloor Heating Market (2022 to 2027) - Growing Environmental Concerns and Increasing Number of Efficiency Standards Presents Opportunities

The "Underfloor Heating Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Services), Product Type and Component (Hydronic, Electric), Installation Type (New, Retrofit), Application (Residential, Commercial), Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global underfloor heating market size is estimated to grow from USD 4.8 billion in 2022 to USD 7.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Market for services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Between offerings, the market for the services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment mainly covers services, namely, installation and repair and maintenance. Installation services are mainly increasingly being adopted for hydronic underfloor heating systems.



Market for heating mats is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The market for heating mats is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to higher adoption of do-it-yourself (DIY) underfloor heating systems. Electric DIY floor heating mats are popular because the user can simply unroll the mat, connect it to the electrical system, and then cover it with the flooring material. Generally, ceramic tile, granite flooring, and any other natural stone product work well with these electrical DIY underfloor heating mats as underfloor heating mats are very thin.



Market for residential application is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



According to recent trends, energy saving is one of the most important issues that is affecting consumers and the global environment. The residential sector is considered to be one of the most critical markets for underfloor heating systems because of its high impact on energy consumption. Heating systems consume a significant amount of energy. An underfloor heating system is a viable option for high-efficiency residential space heating in cold climates. Many house buyers now appreciate the benefits of underfloor heating and see it as a premium feature when choosing a new home.



Europe held the largest share of underfloor heating market in 2021



Underfloor heating has been popular in Europe for many years, and the demand for this technology is growing rapidly in Europe. Recent technological advances have led to the increasing adoption of underfloor heating in the mainstream market as systems become easier to install, properties are better insulated, and the benefits of underfloor heating are more widely known.

