VET Tv Announces Release of the C4 Foundation's Documentary Supporting Active-Duty Navy SEALs and Their Families in Memory of Charlie Humphrey Keating IV

SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veteran Entertainment Television (VET Tv) announced today that it will be showcasing and streaming C4 Foundation's new documentary. The documentary showcases the Foundation's first-of-its kind program supporting Navy SEALs and their families. Built by SEAL families for SEAL Families, programs provide families the tools to help manage the unique stressors of a Special Operations lifestyle between combat and home.

"Our organization is honored to release the C4 Foundation's documentary on our platform," said Waco Hoover, CEO of VET Tv. "C4's commitment to creating innovative, preventative programs that support SEAL families is an extraordinary mission that we're proud to support."

The focus on support for the mental and physical well-being of SEAL families is of paramount importance to the C4 Foundation. The 560-acre C4 Ranch is a place for families to strengthen communication, restore family bonds, and mend invisible wounds. Inspired by nature, the neuroscience based F.R.O.G. Program is the first of its kind recognized by Naval Special Warfare. The organization is providing a place for active duty and retired SEALs to have a place of solace and peace to decompress and strengthen the family ties.

"C4 Foundation is honored to partner with VET TV on the release of this film. Our goal is to be a proactive force and a preventative resource to help with PTSD and the stress of life as a special operator and their families. Partnering with VET TV allows us to reach the audience that understands our mission best", said Charlie Keating III, Founder of C4.

The C4 Foundation was founded by the family of Charles Humphrey Keating IV (C4), a Navy SEAL who heroically gave his life defending our freedom. The Foundation preserves C4's spirit of family, friendship and community. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

About Veteran Entertainment Television - VET Tv

The company, founded in 2016, is an U.S. based vertically integrated over-the-top media service that specializes in creating, producing, self-distributing, self-financing, and marketing military films and television series whose primary audience is the military and veteran community. VET Tv is dedicated to improving mental health and preventing veteran suicide for the military community through community and connection. You can find the Vet Tv app on Roku, Apple Store, Google Play, Xbox and Veterantv.com.

