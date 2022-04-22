REPEAT: MEDIA ADVISORY: Ontario Federation of Labour holds “Earth to May Day” press conference to address Ford’s attack on the environment

TORONTO, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Earth Day, environmental activists and Ontario Federation of Labour and First Nation leaders will hold a press conference in response to the Ford government’s attack on our land, air, and water. The press conference will also highlight the upcoming May 1 day of action.



On Friday, April 22 at 11 a.m., labour leaders from the Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL), the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW), and the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists (CBTU) will be joined by First Nation leaders and environmental activists to talk about Ford’s environmental racism, unfettered development initiatives, and the alarming need for a just transition.

Date: Friday, April 22, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Participants:

Patty Coates, President, Ontario Federation of Labour

Chief Randy Fobister, Grassy Narrows First Nation

Jenni Le Forestier, Stop the 413 and Stop Sprawl Peel

Denise Hampden, Coalition of Black Trade Unionists

Seth Klein, Climate Emergency Unit

Jan Simpson, Canadian Union of Postal Workers

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://ofl.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uAiqGp0sS4uh-r4TLVfNAQ

For more information, please contact:

Melissa Palermo

Director of Communications

Ontario Federation of Labour

mpalermo@ofl.ca l 416-894-3456

