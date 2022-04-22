SPC Celebrates 30 Years in Business

VAUGHAN, Ontario, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Student Price Card (SPC) is celebrating their 30th anniversary of serving the student community. SPC is the longest-standing and most popular student loyalty program in the country. Since 1992, SPC has been connecting Canadian students to popular brands and giving them access to exclusive discounts on relevant products, services, and experiences.

President and Founder of SPC, Dean Mazzariol explains, "The reason why I started SPC was because many students find themselves falling into financial hardships while in post-secondary. This program was created to not only help students save money but to also teach young people how to be financially responsible." SPC has saved current and former students millions of dollars over its 30 years in business. "I am proud of the relationships we have developed over the last 30 years, with both our partners and employees." states Mazzariol. In its 30 years, SPC has had the privilege of collaborating with top brands and forming strategic partnerships with financial institutions, like its current banking partner CIBC.

With the retail industry being a victim of many COVID-19 lockdowns, closures, and staff turnover, SPC expanded their digital platform by offering more online discounts from partners. In addition to helping retailers, an increase in online discounts also benefited students who no longer had physical access to that retail environment. Students were able to continue to shop online for everyday needs, while still saving money.

Above all, SPC's users have always been the focus. With many students dealing with the effects of the pandemic, it was important for SPC to support them as best as possible. "We work closely with a student panel to make sure our members are happy and getting the most out of their SPC experience. It also allows them to voice any suggestions, comments, and feedback. Their input is integral to our business," states SPC's Chief Strategic Planning Officer, Emanuel Barbosa.

In celebration of 30 years, SPC is giving back to students that make the program possible. They invite their members to enjoy additional, limited-time discounts on their platform for select brands from April 24 to May 1. Members can expect extra savings on brands like Little Burgundy, Tommy Hilfiger, KOTN, Zaful, La Vie En Rose, Ardene, Chefs Plate, as well as regular discounts on popular brands such as Adidas, SHEIN, H&M, Bath & Body Works, American Eagle, Samsung, and hundreds more.

Students can purchase an SPC membership at various retailers, online, and through their campus bookstore or high school to enjoy the many benefits of SPC and this bonus week of discounts. They can also get a free membership as an eligible CIBC student client! For more information, please email Shae-Lynn Schell at shae@spccard.ca or visit www.spcard.ca to learn more.

ABOUT SPC

Student Price Card provides Canadian students discounts up to 25% off on over 450+ brands including Adidas, Taco Bell, American Eagle, H&M, Samsung, Shein, Burger King and more. Their mission is to teach students how to be more financially responsible while also saving them money at the same time! SPC is a membership made for all student types including high school, college and university, trade skills colleges and more.

