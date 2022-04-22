KSR International Inc. Partners With One Tree Planted

RIDGETOWN, Ontario, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KSR International Inc., a global automotive manufacturer, has partnered with One Tree Planted to plant 1,400 trees worldwide. The 1,400 trees will assist reforestation projects in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Mexico, and the Philippines.

The partnership directly aligns with KSR's commitment to reducing its global environmental footprint and ensuring a more sustainable planet for future generations.

"The team members at KSR are committed to environmental sustainability and to fostering a healthy and clean environment for the generations of the future," said KSR's Chief Executive Officer and President, Dean Varley.

The objectives of this new partnership include supporting global reforestation efforts, empowering consumers with sustainable actions and raising awareness about the importance of ecosystem restoration.

Trees are essential to the health of our planet, biodiversity, and reducing the harmful effects of climate change. Reforestation is consistently identified by scientists as one of the top solutions to the climate crisis and the trees planted as part of this initiative will support the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

About KSR International Inc.

Founded in 1948, KSR International Inc. is an industry leader in designing, engineering, and manufacturing driver interface systems of the future for Tier 1 OEM. KSR, now a global business, began as a small operation in Ontario, Canada. Working out of his Ridgetown, ON garage, founder A.J. Sales manufactured locks for Ford-built cars and trucks. Over the next decade, KSR expanded rapidly, developing a reputation for quality auto parts, and in 1957, it redefined the traditional fixed pedal business.

Today, KSR is a privately held company with facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia. We set the industry standard for brake pedal modules as well as traditional fixed systems and advanced adjustable systems. With a rich history of reliable manufacturing, superior customer service, and continual improvement, KSR has become the go-to technology solutions provider for the automotive industry.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

