Ultragenyx Appoints Amrit Ray, M.D., M.B.A. to Board of Directors

NOVATO, Calif., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products for serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, today announced the appointment of Amrit Ray, M.D., M.B.A. to the company’s Board of Directors. Dr. Ray will serve on the Board’s Research and Development Committee.



“Dr. Ray brings to our Board of Directors decades of global experience as a physician researcher, biopharmaceutical executive, and champion for patient access to innovative treatments,” said Emil D. Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Ultragenyx. “His expertise and passion for advancing medical breakthroughs for patients make him an outstanding addition to our Board and the Research and Development Committee.”

“I am honored to serve on the Board of this highly ethical and visionary company,” said Dr. Ray. “I’m excited to contribute to the next chapter of innovation at Ultragenyx and impact the lives of rare disease patients and families.”

Dr. Ray is Chief Patient Officer for Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases. Prior to joining Biohaven, he was a Senior Advisor to Bain Capital Life Sciences, which invests in biopharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostics, and technology companies. Previously, Dr. Ray served as Global President, Head of R&D and Medical, and Executive Leadership Team member at Pfizer Upjohn where he oversaw all aspects of research, Phases I-IV development, regulatory, safety and medical affairs worldwide. Dr. Ray chaired the R&D Investment Committee and served as the company’s most senior decision-maker and spokesperson on patient matters. Before Pfizer, Dr. Ray was Chief Medical Officer and R&D Leadership Team Member for pharmaceuticals at Johnson & Johnson. Dr. Ray earned degrees in Immunology and in Medicine at Edinburgh University, and an MBA at Dartmouth College’s Tuck School. He is a Visiting Professor of Practice at the Faculty of Medical Sciences, Newcastle University, UK, and a board member at the EveryLife Foundation for Rare Diseases.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics. Ultragenyx’s strategy is predicated upon time- and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency.

For more information on Ultragenyx, please visit the company's website at: www.ultragenyx.com.

Contacts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Investors

Investor Relations

ir@ultragenyx.com

Media

Jeff Blake

415-612-7784

media@ultragenyx.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d958cf6e-9a68-45e9-be19-a5c130329465