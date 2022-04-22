On Earth Day, Yellow Corporation Reaffirms Commitment to Reducing Carbon Footprint

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation, (NASDAQ: YELL), one of the largest trucking companies in North America operating the second largest less-than-truckload (LTL) network, continues to make significant strides in its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.



Since the fourth quarter of 2020, Yellow has replaced nearly one third of its older, over-the-road long-haul trucking fleet, which has long served as the backbone of the company’s freight delivery operations. Compared to the tractors that are being replaced, the new units are approximately 30% more fuel efficient and that is expected to result in a corresponding reduction in CO2 emissions.

“Trucking is a crucial industry, responsible for delivering 72% of the nation’s freight. We respect the significant role truckers play and, therefore, are proud to do our part to operate sustainably and protect the environment,” said Darren Hawkins, CEO of Yellow Corporation. “Reducing our Greenhouse gas emissions by 30% with our new fleet equipment is just one step,” he continued.

Part of the company’s strategy includes the purchase of nearly 1,200 new Volvo VNR tractors and another 200 in the coming months, for a total of 1,400 new tractors. The Volvo VNR model is credited with improved energy efficiency and is equipped with advanced safety features.

Yellow’s Interim Vice President of Equipment Services Don Hinkle said, “Safety and sustainability are among our core values. These new engines are not only more energy efficient but the aerodynamic investments we are making in our new trailers lead to even more efficiencies and further reductions in CO2 emissions.”

“Safety and sustainability are part of our DNA, and we are proud to partner with companies such as Yellow Corporation that share these virtues,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America.

Yellow has implemented other strategies to benefit the environment, including operating fully electric yard tractors used to reposition trailers at many of the company’s California terminals and partnering with railroads to move trailers on flatcars over long distances, including through Midwestern and Western states. This intermodal transportation strategy can reduce emissions by up to 65% compared to truck-only transportation. In addition, as part of the One Yellow transformation, company network engineers are designing new city operations dispatch plans that will eliminate overlapping service routes, reducing mileage and related emissions.

Finally, as we celebrate Earth Day 2022, Yellow is proud to reinforce its 17-year partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay voluntary emissions reduction program. Yellow is one of 15 original Charter Partners of the SmartWay program, which now counts more than 3,000 leading supply chain companies as signatories.

