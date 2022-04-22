New York, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surgical Sealant and Adhesives Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecast (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06271859/?utm_source=GNW



The pandemic had ramifications for ways of working of various surgical procedures. There are strict guidelines specific to each specialty that must be implemented and followed for surgeons to continue to provide safe and effective care to their patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. The volume of surgeries has significantly declined during the pandemic, owing to the stringent guidelines by the regulatory authorities to avoid all non-emergent surgeries, impacting the procurement of surgical sealants and adhesives in surgical centers.



Sealants and adhesives are an integral part of any surgery. They play a vital role in surgeries as they help the tissues to heal. Due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, surgeries have increased as most of the chronic diseases in later stages demand surgeries. As per Dementia Australia, more than 459,000 Australians were living with dementia in 2020, and about 1.6 million were involved in their center for care. It is estimated that the number of people with dementia is expected to reach 1.1 million by 2058, and dementia will become the second-leading cause of death in the country in the next five years.



According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), in 2018, there were around 1,208,176 and 146,148 Caesarean cases performed in the United States and Italy, respectively. An increase in the number of surgeries has also boosted the product development and the launch of innovative and technologically advanced medical sealants and adhesives. For instance, in December 2019, Ethicon Inc., a part of Johnson and Johnson, launched VISTASEAL fibrin sealant (Human) to Manage Bleeding During Surgery. Thus, the rising burden of surgeries coupled with the novel launch of the products is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. However, unfavorable reimbursement policies for various surgeries and the availability of alternate options which tend to be much more compatible and efficient have been restraining the growth of this market.



Key Market Trends



The General Surgery Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market in the Forecast Period



General surgery focuses on the abdominal area, including the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, liver, pancreas, gallbladder, appendix, and bile ducts, and often the thyroid gland. It generally deals with diseases that involve the skin, breast, soft tissue, peripheral vascular surgery, and hernias. Abdominal surgery is one of the most common types of surgeries performed across the world. Hysterectomies, gall bladder surgeries, hernia surgeries, prostatectomies, and cholecystectomies are major surgeries performed across the world. According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), in 2018, there were around 198,846 and 179,896 cholecystectomies performed in Germany and Mexico, respectively.



As per the same source mentioned above, in 2018, around 132,063 and 123,935 appendectomies were performed in Mexico and Germany, respectively. The prevalence of abdominal surgeries is rising across the globe, positively impacting the overall market growth. Adhesives play a vital role in general surgeries. Natural and synthetic polymeric materials can be employed to generate three?dimensional networks that physically or chemically bind to the target tissues and act as hemostats, sealants, or adhesives. As the number of general surgeries increases, the demand and procurement of adhesives and sealants will also increase, considering they are a vital part of the surgery. Hence, this is expected to boost market growth.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Market in the Forecast Period



North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the surgical sealant and adhesives market. The positive reimbursement situation majorly in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, coupled with the increasing inclination of minimally invasive surgeries, and the soaring number of surgeries are the major factors for the growth of the market in North America. According to the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation, the number of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in the United States is growing. The number of ASCs in the United States has nearly doubled from 5,260 centers in 2013 to 9,280 in 2019.



The prevalence of various surgeries-associated disorders is also increasing in this region. For instance, according to the Global Health Data Exchange, United States accounted for 3,462,236 new cases of OA in 2019. The prevalence of gynecological disease was found to be 23,764,587 cases in 2019. The increasing prevalence of several diseases is expected to positively impact segmental growth.



Moreover, according to the estimate by OECD, over 10,753 hip replacement surgeries were performed in Mexico in 2018. In recent years, the major surgical sealants and adhesives market players in this region are focusing on product launches, strategic mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships to expand their geographical presence, stay relevant and improve their position. For instance, in 2018, Baxter International, one of the major players in the region, acquired PREVELEAK and RECOTHROM to expand its portfolio of surgical sealants. Hence, owing to all the aforementioned factors, the market in this region is expected to grow exponentially.



Competitive Landscape



The market studied is moderately competitive with local and global companies. The majority of surgical sealants and adhesives are being manufactured by international companies. Market leaders with more funds for research and a better distribution system have established their position in the market. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is witnessing the emergence of some small players, which helped the market growth.



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06271859/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________