Global Algaculture (Microalgae v/s Macroalgae) Markets Report 2022: Rising Demands for High-yielding Crops and Growing Utilization of Various Organic Methods to Enhance Crop Productivity

Dublin, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Algaculture Market, By Type of Algae (Microalgae v/s Macroalgae), By Technique (Monoculture, Mixed Culture, Serial Dilution, Others), By Application (Fertilizers, Feed, Food Coloring, Pharmaceuticals, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global algaculture market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the rising demands for high-yielding crops and growing utilization of various organic methods to enhance crop productivity.

Algae can grow ten times more rapidly than terrestrial plants and require one-tenth of the land, which makes algaculture sustainable and environment-friendly. Cultivation of algae like phytoplankton, microphytes, seaweed, etc., for commercial and industrial purposes due to hygienic concerns and the growing requirement for inoculant ingredients, are propelling the growth of the global algaculture market.

Many high-value and niche-market products are being produced due to anticarcinogenic, anti-inflammatory properties, and unusual nutritional properties of algae, which is expected to drive the growth of the global algaculture market in the coming years. Growing demand for algae from various end user industries such as pharmaceutical, packaging, power generation, chemical, and other industries are further contributing to the growth of the global algaculture market.

Technological advancements in aquaculture practices and rising demand to grow microalgae rapidly for its derived products or services are supporting the global aquaculture market growth. Companies involved in algaculture are investing in R&D activities to further improve the yield and create algae monocultures, which is propelling the growth of the global algaculture market.



Microalgae is expected to dominate the global algaculture market due to its increased use in pet food, cosmetics, and other end-user industries. Based on region, the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global algaculture market owing to ease of availability of raw materials, favorable climatic conditions, low labor costs, etc.

Companies involved in the global algaculture industry are increasingly investing in developing new technologies to further improve the yield of algaculture to sustain growth.

Voice of Customer

Preferred Techniques for Algaculture

Factors Contributing to the Demand for Algaculture

Physical Factors Required for Growing Algae

Commonly Cultivated Macroalgae Species

Commonly Cultivated Microalgae Species

Demand for Algaculture, By Industry

Barriers to Adoption of Algaculture

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

Marigan Holding B.V.

Prolgae Spirulina Supplies Pvt. Ltd.

Swedish Algae Factory Ab

Monzon Biotech S.L.

Algatech Ltd.

Report Scope:

Years Considered for This Report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Algaculture Market, By Type of Algae:

Microalgae

Macroalgae

Algaculture Market, By Technique:

Monoculture

Mixed Culture

Serial Dilution

Others

Algaculture Market, By Application:

Fertilizers

Feed

Food Coloring

Pharmaceuticals

Others

