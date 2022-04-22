The Global Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Global Market is Expected to Grow to $1.8 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%

Dublin, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global non-animal alternatives testing market is expected to grow from $1.11 billion in 2020 to $1.23 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The market is expected to reach $1.8 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.

Major players in the non-animal alternatives testing market are HRel Corporation, Cyprotex, VITROCELL, SIMULAB, Bio-Rad Laboratories, GE Healthcare, SGS SA, BioIVT, Abbott Laboratories and Gentronix Limited.

The non-animal alternatives testing market consists of sales of non-animal alternatives testing products and services that do not involve the use of animals for tests to determine the safety standards for products. The non-animal alternatives testing market involves testing for drugs, and cosmetic products using non-animal testing methods. Organs-on-chip, In-vitro test, In-silico test are some examples of techniques and methodologies used as an alternative to animal testing.

The non-animal alternative testing market covered in this report is segmented by technology into cell culture technology, high throughput technology, molecular imaging, omics technology. It is also segmented by method into cellular assay, biochemical assay, in silico, ex-vivo and by end-user into the pharmaceutical industry, cosmetics & household products, diagnostics, chemicals industry, food industry.

Compulsory animal testing is required for the approval of sale of various products such as pesticides, industrial chemicals, drugs, medical devices, vaccines, genetically modified foods, and some consumer products. Animal testing is still a mandatory practice in some countries due to their legal system where any special use products, non-routine tests, imported cosmetic requires animal testing. For instance, according to the UK's annual statistics on scientific procedures on living animals, in 2018, a total of 3.52 million experiments were completed on animals. According to Cruelty Free International, in 2018, in the UK almost 40 eye irritation tests, 10,275 acute lethal toxicity tests, and 638 pyrogenicity experiments were conducted on live rabbits. Cruelty Free International is an U.K based animal protection and advocacy group. The legal requirements in some countries for compulsory animal testing will hamper the growth of the market.

The support from the government and non-governmental organisations boosts the growth of the non-animal testing market. The government organisations enforces laws and regulations, raises funds to support the non-animal testing methods such as tests on human volunteers, advanced computer-modelling techniques and also funds studies with human volunteer. In order to support the non-animal testing, US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in 2019, awarded $4.25 million to the USA based universities including Johns Hopkins University, Vanderbilt University, Oregon State University, and the University of California to research for alternative tests replacing animals with non-animal alternatives and to make the test procedures less painful to the laboratory animals. Similar research programs to promote non-animal testing procedures are also initiated by countries such as Denmark, Brazil, Germany, Switzerland, Australia, China and Korea. The constant support from the government drives the growth of the non-animal testing market.

The companies in the non-animal testing market are increasingly investing in technologies such as organs on the chip technology as an alternative to animal testing. Organs- on the- chip method contains human cells on a chip that mimics the structure and function of human organs and organs system instead of using of animal for the test. Following the trend, in 2018, Emulate was funded an amount of $36 million from its founder's fund and ALS Investment Fund, SciFi VC, GlassWall Syndicate Association to extend its biological capabilities to Liver-Chip, Intestine-Chip, Lung-Chip, and Brain-Chip, and to its human-relevant models of thrombosis and immune system modulation. ALS Investment Fund, SciFi VC and GlassWall Syndicate Association are venture capital and private equity firm that supports and finances biotech companies.

The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market Characteristics

3. Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market Trends and Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Non-Animal Alternatives Testing

5. Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints On the Market

5.2. Global Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Cell Culture Technology

High Throughput Technology

Molecular Imaging

Omics Technology

6.2. Global Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market, Segmentation by Method, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Cellular Assay

Biochemical Assay

In Silico

Ex-vivo

6.3. Global Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics & Household Products

Diagnostics

Chemicals Industry

Food Industry

7. Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

8. Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

9. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market

10. Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Companies Mentioned

HRel Corporation

Cyprotex

VITROCELL

SIMULAB

Bio-Rad Laboratories

GE Healthcare

SGS SA

BioIVT

Abbott Laboratories

Gentronix Limited

Promega Corporation

MB Research Laboratories

Qiagen N.V.

Urban Decay

Catalent Inc.

Evotec AG (Cyprotex plc)

Ecotec AG (Cyprotex plc)

Catalent Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Charles River Laboratories Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

BioReliance Corporation

Ecco Bella

Bare Blossom

Billy Jealousy

MuLondon Organic

Modern Minerals Makeup

BiomimX SRL

Elveflow

Emulate Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f9ihpy

Attachment