“Novaturas” intends to take over the bookings of “Kidy Tour” travelers

The leading tour operator in the Baltic states AB “Novaturas” intends to take over tour operator’s “Kidy Tour” obligations to the travelers who have booked their summer vacations in Turkish, Greek, and Bulgarian resorts.

The memorandum of understanding was signed between “Novaturas” group company AB “Novaturas” in Lithuania and UAB “Kidy Tour”. “Novaturas” plans to fulfill the obligations to the travelers from Lithuania and Estonia who have booked trips from “Kidy Tour” tour operator with the departure period of May-October 2022.

"We have been monitoring the recovery of the tourism market since the third quarter 2021, when the destinations selection available in the summer months got closer to the pre-pandemic period. This year we aim to get close to 2019 results in terms of the number of travelers served and we have already done that in March 2022. “Kidy Tour” wants to entrust our group to take care of their clients’ trips planned for this summer holiday season. When finally agreed, we will do our best to ensure that all those travelers, who currently count to around 5 thousand, would be able to leave for their already booked holidays smoothly and as planned. It would significantly contribute to the increase of volumes of travelers served and will strengthen our market leader position”, says Vitalij Rakovski, CEO of “Novaturas” group.

"Passengers remain a top priority for us, so we are making every effort to find ways to ensure that as many planned trips as possible would be carried out on agreed terms and time. Therefore, we believe that transferring holiday packages to “Novaturas” is the best solution for our travelers at the moment", says head of “Kidy Tour” Gvidas Aukštuolis.

Both counterparties will seek to ensure smooth transfer of responsibilities, so neither travel agencies nor “Kidy Tour” customers need to initiate any action - they will be contacted directly.

AB “Novaturas” group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.

