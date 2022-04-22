Global Firefighting Foams Market Report 2022-2026 Featuring Johnson Controls, Perimeter Solutions, Dr. Sthamer, National Foam, Angus Fire, Kerr Fire , Eau&Feu, and SFFECO Global

Dublin, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Firefighting Foam Market by Type (AFFF, AR-AFFF, PF, Synthetic Detergent Foam), End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Aviation, Marine, Mining), Expansion, Material Type (Surfactant, Fluorosurfactant, Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA)) & Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market size of firefighting foams is estimated to grow from USD 756 million in 2021 to USD 913 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The firefighting foam market is on course for intense growth across different end use industries such as oil & gas, marine, aviation, mining, and other industries.
Marine segment is projected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period
By end-use, marine segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during 2021 to 2026. In the marine industry, firefighting foams are used as a fire protection measure for various applications such as marine vessels and offshore drilling rigs.
Synthetic Detergent Foam segment is projected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period
By type, synthetic detergent foam segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during 2021 to 2026. Synthetic detergent foam is made from a combination of hydrocarbon surfactants and solvents. This foam is ideally used for applications involving areas such as a basement, mine shaft, or a ship's hold where volume fire control is required.
Middle East & Africa is projected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period
The Middle East & Africa region is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during 2021 to 2026. The firefighting foam market in the Middle East is majorly driven by its use in the oil & gas industry. AFFF is the largest segment of the firefighting foam market in the Middle East & Africa. AFFF is most suitable for the oil & gas industry. Since the demand for oil and gas is high in this region, this has subsequently improved the demand for AFFF in the region.
Competitive Landscape
Some of the key players operating in the firefighting foam market are Johnson Controls (US), Perimeter Solutions (US), Dr. Sthamer (Germany), National Foam (US), Angus Fire (UK), Kerr Fire (UK), Eau&Feu (France), and SFFECO Global (UAE).
Impact of COVID-19 on Firefighting Foam Market
- Oil & Gas
- Aviation
- Marine
- Mining
