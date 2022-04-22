Global Firefighting Foams Market Report 2022-2026 Featuring Johnson Controls, Perimeter Solutions, Dr. Sthamer, National Foam, Angus Fire, Kerr Fire , Eau&Feu, and SFFECO Global

Dublin, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Firefighting Foam Market by Type (AFFF, AR-AFFF, PF, Synthetic Detergent Foam), End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Aviation, Marine, Mining), Expansion, Material Type (Surfactant, Fluorosurfactant, Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA)) & Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market size of firefighting foams is estimated to grow from USD 756 million in 2021 to USD 913 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The firefighting foam market is on course for intense growth across different end use industries such as oil & gas, marine, aviation, mining, and other industries.



Marine segment is projected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period



By end-use, marine segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during 2021 to 2026. In the marine industry, firefighting foams are used as a fire protection measure for various applications such as marine vessels and offshore drilling rigs.



Synthetic Detergent Foam segment is projected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period



By type, synthetic detergent foam segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during 2021 to 2026. Synthetic detergent foam is made from a combination of hydrocarbon surfactants and solvents. This foam is ideally used for applications involving areas such as a basement, mine shaft, or a ship's hold where volume fire control is required.



Middle East & Africa is projected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period



The Middle East & Africa region is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during 2021 to 2026. The firefighting foam market in the Middle East is majorly driven by its use in the oil & gas industry. AFFF is the largest segment of the firefighting foam market in the Middle East & Africa. AFFF is most suitable for the oil & gas industry. Since the demand for oil and gas is high in this region, this has subsequently improved the demand for AFFF in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the firefighting foam market are Johnson Controls (US), Perimeter Solutions (US), Dr. Sthamer (Germany), National Foam (US), Angus Fire (UK), Kerr Fire (UK), Eau&Feu (France), and SFFECO Global (UAE).

Premium Insights

Firefighting Foam Market Projected to Witness Moderate Growth During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific to Account for Largest Share of Firefighting Foam During Forecast Period

Synthetic Detergent Foam to be Fastest-Growing Segment

Oil & Gas Accounted for Largest Share of Overall Market

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Fire-Related Accidents Leading to Casualties and Loss of Property

Restraints

Absence of a Standardized Regulatory Body Globally for Approval of Firefighting Foam

Opportunities

Upcoming Technologies to Mitigate Current Issues Related to Firefighting Foam

Development of Fluorine-Free Foams

Challenges

Existing Lawsuits and Litigations Against Major Manufacturers

Stringent Regulations for Production of Firefighting Foams

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Ecosystem/Market Map

Value Chain

Case Study Analysis

Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances Foam Contamination and the Transition to Fluorine-Free Foams

Technology Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

Price Analysis

Patent Analysis

Insight

Legal Status of Patents

Top Jurisdiction, by Document

Top 10 Companies/Applicants with Highest Number of Patents

List of Patents by Tyco Fire Products, Lp

List of Patents by Jiangsu Suolong Fire Science and Technology Co., Ltd

List of Patents by Dupont

Top 10 Patent Owners (Us) in Last 10 Years

Impact of COVID-19 on Firefighting Foam Market

Oil & Gas

Aviation

Marine

Mining

Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023



