The collagen market was valued at US$ 4,120.19 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7,205.03 million by 2028

Collagen provides structural support to bones and tissues.Moreover, collagen helps in healing skin, improves its texture, provides strength to hair, improves bone mineral density (BMD), and helps in reducing joint pain.



As humans age increases, the body produces less collagen, resulting in brittle bones, wrinkles, hair thinning, and less elasticity.Therefore, people consume collagen supplements or collagen-induced foods and beverages to increase the collagen levels in their bodies.



Furthermore, collagen supplements help in treating osteoporosis. Many people suffer from osteoporosis after the age of 50. Osteoporosis is more prevalent in women and affects their bodies during the postmenopausal period. Osteoporosis makes the bones weak, and even a little force or pressure can cause severe fractures. Collagen supplements increase the body’s bone mineral density (BMD) levels, which strengthens the bones. Collagen has a wide range of applications in the personal care industry. It is used in skincare products that provide anti-aging benefits. Thus, the surging applications of collagen across food & beverage, pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, personal care, among other industries, are projected to drive the collagen market growth.



Based on product type, the collagen market is segmented into gelatin, hydrolyzed collagen, and native collagen.The gelatin segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.



Gelatin is the denatured form of collagen.It is obtained from animal byproducts such as skin, bones, hides, tendons, and cartilage of cattle, pigs, or marine animals.



Gelatin is either available in powder form or is pressed into sheets.Gelatin is widely used as a gelling agent, stabilizer, and thickening agent in various foods and beverages.



There are vegetarian alternatives of gelatin such as pectin, xanthan gum, guar, and gum, but they do not resemble the properties of gelatin. Gelatin is also used in making anti-aging creams and lotions attributed to its skin-nourishing properties. Thus, the growing utilization of gelatin for a wide range of applications is driving the growth of the segment.



Based on region, the collagen market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SAM).In 2020, Europe held the largest share of the global collagen market, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period.



Changing lifestyle preferences in Europe is having a significant impact on the collagen market in Europe.People are increasingly consuming products that provide functional benefits.



With the rise in health awareness among consumers, the demand for collagen products continues to grow. Moreover, the presence of prominent collagen manufacturers in Europe, including Gelita AG, Protein S.A., and Ewald-Gelatin GmbH, is propelling the growth of the collagen market. Furthermore, Europeans are highly reluctant to animal-derived products due to growing awareness related to animal protection and rapidly emerging veganism. Therefore, collagen manufacturers are developing plant-based or vegan-friendly collagen to meet the emerging consumer trends. Such innovations are further expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for the collagen market across Europe over the coming years.



The leading players in the collagen market include Gelita AG; Gelnex; Junca Gelatines, S.L; Lapi Gelatine S.p.A; Nippi Inc.; Nitta Gelatin, Inc.; Nutra Food Ingredients; RABJ Co., Ltd.; Vihn Hoan Corporation; and Weishardt.



The overall size of the global collagen market has been derived using primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. Participants in this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the collagen market.

