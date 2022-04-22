Global Wealth Management Platform Markets, 2022-2027 - Rising Shift Toward Digital Investment Management Solutions

Dublin, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wealth Management Platform Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Aided by the rising shift toward digital investment management solutions, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% between 2022 and 2027 to reach a value of USD 10,268.9 million by 2027.



A wealth management platform is a software that is used to plan, monitor, evaluate, and regulate financial and specialised financial services. This platform provides investment management, personal retail banking, tax planning, portfolio management, billing services, accounting and trading, financial advice management, and a variety of other services.

It also aids in process automation, improvement of investment decisions, elimination of errors, and the reduction of risk. The financial investment firms are expected to adopt a wealth management platform due to its capability to provide a modern and comprehensive front-to-back multi-asset portfolio management solution which will help them to reduce back-office costs, improve systematic transfer plans (STP), and client service.

The wealth management platform aids the trust of banks clients' since they believe their investments are safe, resulting in more robust interaction and increased investment willingness. A growing trend among high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) toward digital investment management solutions is expected to fuel industry growth. High-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) want more control and transparency in their wealth management solutions.



Another factor influencing market demand is the increasing digitalisation of investment and banking firms. The rising disposable income of individuals across the globe is constantly increasing global high-net-worth individuals.

Also, rising awareness for long-term financial planning opportunities and benefits, high in a statement from working-class populations among regions, has increased.

The growing number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in emerging economies is expected to open up new opportunities for wealth management software providers. Technological advancements in the fields of blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) are expected to drive market expansion over the forecast period.

With AI and blockchain technologies, customers can avoid seeing a financial counsellor on a regular basis. Various other factors, such as improved customer service and lower operational costs, are likely to drive market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the key players in the industry.

Some of the major players in the market explored in the report are:

Avaloq Group AG

Temenos AG

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

Prometeia S.p.A

Backbase B.V

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope



3 Report Description

3.1 Market Definition and Outlook

3.2 Properties and Applications

3.3 Market Analysis

3.4 Key Players



4 Key Assumptions



5 Executive Summary

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Drivers

5.3 Key Developments

5.4 Competitive Structure

5.5 Key Industrial Trends



6 Snapshot

6.1 Global

6.2 Regional



7 Industry Opportunities and Challenges



8 Global Wealth Management Platform Market Analysis

8.1 Key Industry Highlights

8.2 Global Wealth Management Platform Historical Market (2017-2021)

8.3 Global Wealth Management Platform Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8.4 Global Wealth Management Platform Market by Deployment Type

8.4.1 On-Premises

8.4.2 Cloud

8.5 Global Wealth Management Platform Market by End Use

8.5.1 Banks

8.5.2 Trading Firms

8.5.3 Brokerage Firms

8.5.4 Investment Management Firms

8.6 Global Wealth Management Platform Market by Region

8.6.1 Market Share

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lmw1aq

