Ferrellgas Celebrates Earth Day with Monthlong Community Service Initiative

LIBERTY, Mo., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR), one of the nation’s largest propane retailers, is celebrating Earth Day today with the completion of a monthlong community service initiative involving thousands of the company’s employee-owners.



Operating under the theme #FerrellFuelsChange, Ferrellgas Retail employees, Blue Rhino production and delivery personnel, and corporate employees of both brands committed to initiatives designed to have a positive long-term environmental impact. Here are a few of the initiatives:

Field and corporate employees of both brands have performed at least one hour of community service during the month. Collectively, Ferrellgas employee-owners provided more than 5,000 service hours in the communities they serve.

Employees at hundreds of Ferrellgas Retail locations nationwide are planting new trees at offices. Improving the soil, cleaning the air, and supporting area wildlife are but a few of the benefits to the local environment when new trees are planted.

Blue Rhino’s 11 tank production facilities have also initiated longer-term projects, such as installing a solar-powered irrigation system in Lathrop, California, and hosting battery and plastic recycling initiatives in Channahon, Illinois, and Hutchins, Texas, respectively. Blue Rhino production facilities also switched earlier this year from painting tanks with UV paint to water-based paint, which is more eco-friendly because it releases zero grams of volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions.

Ferrellgas and Blue Rhino employees across eight states and two countries participated recently in the Save the Chubby Unicorns 5K/10K races in support of the International Rhino Foundation.

Blue Rhino corporate employees in and around Winston-Salem, North Carolina, participated recently in the Deacon Dash, a 5K race and “fun run” fundraising event to raise awareness of Down Syndrome and support research.



“Through both our Ferrellgas and Blue Rhino brands, we deliver a green fuel,” Chief Operating Officer Tamria Zertuche said. “Blue Rhino is also a green product, as we keep millions of tanks out of landfills each year through our exchange program. So Earth Day has always been special to us, but our employees sought to do even more this year in the many communities we serve. I cannot be prouder of their creative solutions and the impact these projects will have.”

These efforts are part of the broader Ferrellgas Century Project, through which the company has pledged its commitment to various Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) initiatives through the year 2039, which marks its 100th year in business. As part of that initiative, the company partners with Operation Warm to deliver winter coats to children in need, Operation BBQ Relief to fuel the preparation of grilled meals for victims of natural disasters, and the International Rhino Foundation to raise awareness of rhinoceros conservation efforts, support the protection of rhinos, restore wildlife habitats, and more.

About Ferrellgas:

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at more than 60,000 retail stores nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2021. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at Ferrellgas.com. For more information about Blue Rhino, visit BlueRhino.com.

Contact: CommunicationsDept@Ferrellgas.com