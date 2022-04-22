Global Carbon Black Market Report 2022: Rising Demand from Automobile Manufacturers and Independent Tyre Manufacturers - Forecast to 2027

Dublin, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carbon Black Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global carbon black market attained a value of almost USD 15036.1 million in 2021. Aided by surging applications in tire manufacturing and automobile industries, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2022 and 2027 to reach a value of USD 22103.7 million by 2027.



Carbon black refers to a kind of paracrystalline carbon which has a high surface-area-to-volume ratio. Carbon black is used in a wide group of materials to enhance their physical, electrical, and optical properties. It is manufactured through the partial combustion of materials, like natural gas or petroleum, and appears as a finely divided form of black amorphous carbon.

The product finds wide applications in several end-use industries, such as black colouring pigment of newspaper inks, to electric conductive agent of high-technology materials. In rubber applications, carbon black provides reinforcement and improves resilience, tear strength, conductivity and other physical properties.



The growth in the global market for carbon black is being driven by the rising demand for the product from automobile manufacturers and independent tyre manufacturers. This can be associated with the many benefits of carbon black. For instance, carbon black is used to protect the wheels from the damaging effects of UC light and ozone, which contribute to the deterioration of the tyres.

In addition, carbon black makes the tyre of stronger, thereby leading to a more reliable drive. This also enhances the overall life of the vehicle, hence positively influencing the growth of the overall market. Further, the market is witnessing on account of rising research and development (R&D) activities aimed at developing a method for sustainable production with lesser waste generation amidst environmental concerns.

The Asia Pacific region leads the global market for carbon black owing to the presence of leading vehicle manufacturers in the region in addition to the robust production of carbon black in the region's manufacturing sector.

Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the key players in the industry. Some of the major players in the market explored in the report are:

Birla Carbon

Cabot Corporation

Continental Carbon Company

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

PCBL Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Jiangxi Blackcat Carbon Black Co., Ltd.

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Longxing Chemical Stock Co., Ltd,

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope



3 Report Description

3.1 Market Definition and Outlook

3.2 Properties and Applications

3.3 Market Analysis

3.4 Key Players



4 Key Assumptions



5 Executive Summary

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Drivers

5.3 Key Developments

5.4 Competitive Structure

5.5 Key Industrial Trends



6 Snapshot

6.1 Global

6.2 Regional



7 Industry Opportunities and Challenges



8 Global Carbon Black Market Analysis

8.1 Key Industry Highlights

8.2 Global Carbon Black Historical Market (2017-2021)

8.3 Global Carbon Black Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8.4 Global Carbon Black Market by Product

8.4.1 Acetylene Black

8.4.2 Furnace Black

8.4.3 Thermal Black

8.5 Global Carbon Black Market by Grade

8.5.1 Speciality Carbon Black

8.5.2 Rubber Carbon Black

8.5.2.1 Market Share

8.5.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.5.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.5.2.4 Breakup by Type

8.5.2.4.1 N1XX - N3XX

8.5.2.4.2 N4XX - N7XX

8.5.2.4.3 N8XX - N9XX

8.5.2.4.4 Others

8.6 Global Carbon Black Market by End Use

8.6.1 Industrial

8.6.2 Printing and Packaging

8.6.3 Building and Construction

8.6.4 Transportation

8.7 Global Carbon Black Market by Region

8.7.1 Market Share

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qex6zb

Attachment