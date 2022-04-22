NearU Services Partners with PlumbV, the Premier Provider of Plumbing Services in the Raleigh-Durham Market

Charlotte, NC, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NearU Services ("NearU"), a founder-led premier home services platform, today announced the acquisition of PlumbV Inc. (“PlumbV” or the “Company”), a leading provider of plumbing services, located in Durham, North Carolina. Since its founding in 2009, PlumbV has quickly grown to become the top provider of plumbing services to both residential and commercial customers in the Raleigh-Durham market.

"We are thrilled to welcome PlumbV to the NearU family. Matt, along with Marcus, Neil, and the talented PlumbV team, have built a great company with a sterling reputation. Their honest, dependable, and meticulous approach to serving customers has made them the plumbing company-of-choice for residents in the greater Triangle area. By partnering with such an outstanding company, NearU is strengthening its existing presence in the thriving Raleigh-Durham market and strategically expanding its service offerings to better serve our valuable customers. We are humbled by PlumbV’s trust in NearU as the preferred transition partner, and we look forward to working with their talented team members to drive the company’s legacy to greater heights,” said Ashish Achlerkar, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of NearU.

“I founded PlumbV in 2009 with a mission of building a trustworthy brand based on the consistent delivery of premium-quality service to customers. Thanks to the immense contributions of our team members and the steadfast loyalty of our customers, we have achieved that goal—and more. As a 22-year veteran of the home services industry, I know that employee wellbeing directly translates to exceptional customer experiences. It was this aspect of NearU–the people-centric culture–that impressed me the most. Ashish and the entire NearU team have developed a best-in-class game plan for employee and customer experience that is raising the bar in our industry. We could not be more excited about this partnership, and we look forward to PlumbV’s bright future as part of the NearU family,” said Matt Vanderwalker, Founder and President of PlumbV.

Under NearU's ownership, the PlumbV team will continue to operate under their current, reputed local brand. The company will go on serving customers under the existing management team led by General Manager Marcus Phipps and Operations Manager Neil Devlin. NearU's operations, finance, and marketing teams have a well-defined plan to empower PlumbV to continued excellence in service to its employees and customers.

NearU continues to be well-capitalized and is actively seeking other longstanding, highly reputable brands to join the rapidly growing NearU family.

About NearU:

NearU is an employee and customer-centric provider of essential home services, with a focus on HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. NearU is well-capitalized and seeks to grow organically and through partnerships with leading HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and other skilled trade contractors. More information is available at www.NearU-Services.com.

About PlumbV Inc.:

PlumbV is a leading provider of plumbing services in the Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina market. Founded in 2009, PlumbV has provided prompt, professional service to thousands of residential and commercial customers, covering all their plumbing needs. More information is available at www.plumbv.com.