Minim Partners with USI Sales to Bring Intelligent Networking Solutions to Office Retailers

New Relationship Opens Doors for In-Store Placement for Motorola Networking Products in Major Office Retailers Across the US and Canada

MANCHESTER, NH, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire— Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products under the Motorola brand, today announces that it has partnered with USI Sales, a leading consumer electronics distribution company in North America, on a path to expand its sales footprint to potential in-store placements in office retailers. USI Sales has had proven success in placing products on shelves in major office retailers, including The ODP Corporation, which runs both Office Depot and OfficeMax, Quill.com and Staples.

“As 25% of professional jobs in North America are expected to be remote by the end of this year, we believe office retailers are promising partners to serve consumers with high-quality home office network upgrades,” said Jeff Rodning, Minim National Retail Sales Director. “I have long admired the sales leadership showcased by the USI team, and we are very excited to have the opportunity to work with them.”

As part of the partnership, USI Sales will be able to offer their partner retailers top-of-the-line Motorola intelligent networking solutions in the mesh, cable modem, and gateway categories. Notable networking solutions include the Motorola MB8611, a top-selling DOCSIS 3.1 modem on Amazon; the Motorola MH7600 series, an accessible and advanced WiFi 6 mesh system; and the Motorola MG8725, one of the brand's highest performance cable modem router combos. Motorola networking devices also feature the motosync app, powered by Minim, giving consumers access to parental controls, malware protection, ad block, performance testing, and live chat support.

USI Sales has been a leading manufacturer’s representative for more than a decade, growing the sales capabilities of partners throughout the United States and Canada. Leveraging long-standing relationships, their team connects leading retailers with the best manufacturer products on the market, including consumer electronics and general merchandise.

“USI Sales has a demonstrated track record of leveraging high quality products to build prosperous relationships between manufacturers and major retailers,” said USI Sales Partner Chris Stone. “We are confident that Minim’s top-notch product offering will provide value to our retail partners in the office channel.”

For additional information on USI Sales, please visit www.usisales.com. For more information about Motorola networking products, visit www.motorolanetwork.com.

[1] "25% of all professional jobs in North America will be remote - Ladders." 7 Dec. 2021, https://www.theladders.com/press/25-of-all-professional-jobs-in-north-america-will-be-remote-by-end-of-next-year. Accessed 13 Apr. 2022.

About Minim

Minim, Inc., (NASDAQ: MINM) was born in 1977 as a networking company and now delivers intelligent software to protect and improve the WiFi connections we depend on to work, learn, and live. Minim’s cloud platform powers intuitive apps and a variety of routers, helping customers take control of their connected experience and privacy. Headquartered in Manchester, N.H., Minim holds the exclusive global license to design and manufacture consumer networking products under the Motorola brand. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

About USI Sales

For more than 10 years, USI Sales has been connecting leading retailers with the best manufacturer products on the market, including consumer electronics, general merchandise, and hard and soft lines. USI Sales prides itself on the company it keeps – the relationships we have built-in and outside of our retail and manufacturing partnership is what we value most, which is why we have become known as a trusted and knowledgeable partner. With offices throughout the United States and Canada, USI Sales provides a comprehensive offering from go-to-market strategies to forecasting and dedicated sales and marketing support to its clients.

Media Contact:

Scott Harvin at (843) 693-0298 or scotth@minim.com

Investor Relations Contact:

James Carbonara, Hayden IR at (646) 755-7412 or james@haydenir.com

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high-quality products that enrich consumers’ lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to Minim’s plans, expectations, and intentions. Actual results may be materially different from expectations as a result of known and unknown risks, including: risks associated with Minim’s potential inability to realize intended benefits of the acquisition by merger of Zoom Connectivity, Inc.; the potential increase in tariffs on the company's imports; potential supply interruptions from manufacturing the company’s products in Vietnam; risks relating to global semiconductor shortages; potential changes in NAFTA; the potential need for additional funding which Minim may be unable to obtain; declining demand for certain of Minim’s products; delays, unanticipated costs, interruptions or other uncertainties associated with Minim’s production and shipping; Minim’s reliance on several key outsourcing partners; uncertainty of key customers’ plans and orders; risks relating to product certifications; Minim’s dependence on key employees; uncertainty of new product development, including certification and overall project delays, budget overruns; the risk that newly introduced products may contain undetected errors or defects or otherwise not perform as anticipated; costs and senior management distractions due to patent related matters; risks from a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks set forth in Minim’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Minim cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Minim expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Minim’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstance on which any such statement is based.









Attachment