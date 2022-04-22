Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) will release its third quarter fiscal 2022 results before the U.S. stock market opens on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that day.



The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is 1-866-777-2509, and the international dial-in number is 1-412-317-5413. Participants may pre-register for the conference call at: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10166528/f281415100. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the company's website at https://investor.onepeloton.com .

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on May 10, 2022 through May 17, 2022. The U.S. toll free replay dial-in number is 1-877-344-7529, and the international replay dial-in number is 1-412-317-0088. The replay passcode is 7844675.



About Peloton

Peloton is the leading interactive fitness platform in the world with a loyal community of more than 6.6 million Members. The company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its Members anytime, anywhere. Peloton makes fitness entertaining, approachable, effective, and convenient, while fostering social connections that encourage its Members to be the best versions of themselves. An innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton has reinvented the fitness industry by developing a first-of-its-kind subscription platform that seamlessly combines the best equipment, proprietary networked software, and world-class streaming digital fitness and wellness content, creating a product that its Members love. Consumers can access the brand's immersive content through the Peloton Bike, Peloton Tread, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Guide and Peloton App, which allows access to a full slate of fitness classes across disciplines, on any iOS or Android device, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku TVs, and Chromecast and Android TV. Organizations and enterprises have the opportunity to access select Peloton products and the platform for their teams and customers through Peloton Corporate Wellness or Peloton Commercial. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has a number of retail showrooms across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Australia. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.