The custom procedure kits market is projected to reach US$ 13,816.53 million by 2028 from US$ 6,970.97 million in 2021

However, quality concerns associated with custom procedure kits are likely to hamper the overall market growth from 2021 to 2028.



According to the statistics revealed by the Massachusetts Medical Society report, surgical care has become an integral part of healthcare across the world, with an estimated 234 million operations performed annually.This yearly volume of surgery now exceeds childbirth.



With the rising importance of surgeries, the worldwide demand for custom procedure kits is increasing substantially.



In addition, the growing concerns regarding aesthetic appearance are likely to increase the volume of cosmetic surgeries, fueling the demand for custom procedure kits.For records, the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) report states that total surgical procedures performed by plastic surgeons worldwide in 2020 accounted to be 10,129,528 in 2020.



The surgeries involved were breast augmentation, liposuction, eyelid surgery, breast lift, lower body lift, buttock lift, and several other cosmetic procedures. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, further aiding the market.



Today, millions of patients depend on medical devices for their care, involving life-saving implanted devices, such as pacemakers and hip and knee replacements, accelerating demand for custom procedure kits.However, improper packaging of custom and the absence of labels for custom procedure packs supplied to hospitals may result in product recalls by authorized bodies such as Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



According to the American Hospital Association (AHA) report, in June 2021, Avid Medical has recalled several of its medical convenience kits owing to fungal contamination risk from an applicator used for sanitizing skin before surgery or catheter procedure. Additionally, DeRoyal Industries recalled several surgical procedure packs containing 1% lidocaine mislabeled as 0.5% bupivacaine. The company sent intimation to the customers regarding discontinuation of product for safety. Such factors mentioned above are responsible for the sluggish growth of the overall custom procedure kits market during the projected 2021 to 2028.



The custom procedure kits market has been analyzed on the basis of product, procedure, and type.Based on product, the market has been bifurcated into disposable and reusable.



The disposable segment is estimated to account for a larger share in the market from 2021 to 2028.The surging demand for pre-sterilized surgical technologies in healthcare settings is to curb risk factors associated with COVID-19 at hospitals and reduce the possibility of bacterial co-infections.



It has increased the demand for disposable kits, thus aiding the market.



Furthermore, innovative single-use technologies for complex surgical procedures are becoming more widely used at many centers.This trend has been most apparent in the number of major medical device companies rapidly adopting the single-use model during the pandemic.



In September, both Boston Scientific and Ambu A/S executives revealed their commitment to growing the sterile, single-use medical device market through single-use scopes.



A custom procedure kit mainly combines disposable medical items packed into a single sterile package intended for surgical procedures.Less material handling proves beneficial in the operating room during setup and reduces the efforts to store and pick disposable items.



Therefore, custom procedure kits packed with disposable items minimize packaging waste.There is no need to pack individual items and, hence, trigger the replacement of reusable products with disposable items.



For example, linen aprons are replaced with paper-ones that can be thrown away right after surgery.



Moreover, standardization for custom procedure kits is difficult due to its complications.Therefore, surgeons prefer to use their own and familiar disposable items in hospitals due to their cost efficiency and higher output.



These factors are highly responsible for the segmental growth, ultimately aiding the overall custom procedure kits market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028.



By procedure, the custom procedure kits market has been segmented into bariatric, colorectal, thoracic, orthopedic, ophthalmology, spine surgery, cardiac surgery, and others.The orthopedic segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period of 2021-2028.



However, the bariatric procedure segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the same projection period.Orthopedic procedures will remain high due to the advent of technology-related medical devices to improve the quality of life among the geriatric population, thereby raising the demand for custom procedure kits in hospitals.



Currently, the US has the world’s largest medical device market and is expected to grow steadily not only due to the aging of the population but increasing overweight and obese individuals. The primary factor behind this is the increasing prevalence of degenerative bone-associated disease, accelerating the demand for orthopedic surgery, resulting in a surging need for custom procedure kits.



Further, The Society of Teachers of Family Medicine report states that nearly 40% of adults in the United States alone suffer from obesity along with numerous weight-related comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, obstructive sleep apnea, and even cancer.Sleeve gastrectomy and gastric bypass are the two most common bariatric procedures that aid in weight loss and reduce medical comorbidities cases among patients.



Patients suffering from obesity hospitalized for medical conditions undergo invasive procedures due to higher rates of complications. Such bariatric surgeries result in the growing demand for custom procedure kits due to more extended hospitalizations, ultimately driving the market during the forecast period.



By type, the custom procedure kits market has been classified into sterile and non-sterile.The sterile segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



Custom procedure kits are mainly recommended for surgical procedures.Also, these kits directly reduce material handling effort and decrease the risk of nurses contaminating sterile products.



This is one of the primary factors responsible for custom procedure kits packaged with sterile products and is mainly recommended for conducting surgical surgeries among patients, thereby dominating the market over the forthcoming years.



The World Health Organization (WHO), American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, Public Library of Science (PLOS), International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), and American Hospital Association (AHA) are the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the custom procedure kits market.

