Global $2.35 Bn Oleoresin Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 - Growing Investments by Key Industry Players to Develop Improved Flavour Profiles

Dublin, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oleoresin Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global oleoresin market attained a value of USD 1783.8 million in 2021. Aided by the escalating health consciousness, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2022 and 2027 to reach a value of USD 2356.2 million by 2027.



Oleoresins are semi-solid extracts prepared from the evaporation of spices such as cardamom, cinnamon, fenugreek, ginger, turmeric, vanilla, and others. These oleoresins are majorly used as flavouring agents across several end use industries. For instance, in beverages and confectioneries, oleoresins are used to induce flavour and aroma.

Meanwhile, oleoresins also offer medicinal benefits leading to their increased use in the pharmaceutical industry as an ingredient to reduce muscle or joint pain. In addition, oleoresins also find use as an aromatic compound in perfumes, soaps, and other personal care products. Additionally, oleoresins are also used in the production of tear gas and pepper sprays.



The rising awareness regarding the health benefits of oleoresin as a natural flavouring agent and the disadvantage of using synthetic flavours is projected to bolster the market growth. This can be attributed to the growing consumer demand for clean-labelled products.

In addition, the increasing purchasing power of consumers and their willingness to spend more on premium quality products are projected to propel the growth of the market. In this regard, oleoresins are increasingly used as a colourant and flavouring agent in processed foods such as juices, sauces, and packaged meat products.

Moreover, the increased shelf life of oleoresins leads to their extensive use in preserving food items like pickles and curry powders. Furthermore, the antioxidant, anti-cancer, and anti-inflammatory properties of oleoresins are leading to their increased usage in pharmaceutical products, which is expected to support the market growth.

Moreover, the growing investments by the key industry players to develop improved flavour profiles for a range of food applications are expected to enhance the demand for oleoresins in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the key players in the industry.

Some of the major players in the market explored in the report are:

Universal Oleoresins

Trilogy Essential Ingredients, Inc.

Paprika Oleo's (India) Ltd.

S.A.S. Jean GAZIGNAIRE

Indesso

Synthite Industries Private Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope



3 Report Description

3.1 Market Definition and Outlook

3.2 Properties and Applications

3.3 Market Analysis

3.4 Key Players



4 Key Assumptions



5 Executive Summary

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Drivers

5.3 Key Developments

5.4 Competitive Structure

5.5 Key Industrial Trends



6 Snapshot

6.1 Global

6.2 Regional



7 Industry Opportunities and Challenges



8 Global Oleoresin Market Analysis

8.1 Key Industry Highlights

8.2 Global Oleoresin Historical Market (2017-2021)

8.3 Global Oleoresin Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8.4 Global Oleoresin Market by Product

8.4.1 Paprika

8.4.2 Black Pepper

8.4.3 Capsicum

8.4.4 Turmeric

8.4.5 Garlic

8.4.6 Onion

8.5 Global Oleoresin Market by Application

8.5.1 Food and Beverages

8.5.2 Pharmaceuticals

8.6 Global Oleoresin Market by Region

8.6.1 Market Share

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/69mln9

Attachment