iGaming, Entertainment & eSports Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the April 21st iGaming and Entertainment Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through April 26th.

April 21st Presentations:

PresentationTicker(s)
Play Magnus ASOTCQX: PMGMF | Euronext Growth Oslo: PMG
Fandifi Technology Corp.OTCQB: FDMSF | CSE: FDM
Good Gaming Inc.OTCQB: GMER
FansUnite Entertainment Inc.OTCQX: FUNFF | CSE: FANS
Rivalry Corp.OTCQX: RVLCF | TSXV: RVLY
G5 Entertainment ABOTCQX: GENTF | Nasdaq Stockholm: G5EN
OverActive Media Corp.OTCQB: OAMCF | TSXV: OAM
Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.Pink: SWMIF | CSE: SWRM
Gamelancer Gaming CorpOTCQB: WDRGF | CSE: GMNG
Media and Games Invest SEOTCQX: MDGIF | Nasdaq Stockholm: M8G
Thunderbird Entertainment GroupOTCQX: THBRF | TSXV: TBRD

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit 
www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com