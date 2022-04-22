TestEquity Proudly Announces Distribution Partnership with Kurtz Ersa

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity, the largest distributor in the electronics test and measurement solutions and production supplies, announced today that it has become an official authorized distributor of Kurtz Ersa products. TestEquity's customers who work in the printed circuit board manufacturing industry, where Ersa has built a strong reputation as a trustworthy and reliable brand, will benefit from the addition of these high-quality offerings.



As a result of the newly formed distribution partnership, Ersa hand soldering and rework stations, fume extraction, and rework systems are immediately available for purchase from TestEquity.com.

With Ersa’s years of industry experience, the company offers products and applications knowledge that meets the stringent demands of customers who manufacture, and repair printed circuit boards.

“Our products are engineered to meet the ever-changing challenges and requirements for high power, process control, process traceability, and accessibility,” said Ian Orpwood, Director of North American Sales-Soldering Tools and Equipment at Kurtz Ersa, Inc. “As the industry continues to evolve at its rapid pace, we will continue to bring new innovative solutions to it.”

“This partnership provides an opportunity to enhance our selection of soldering products and accessories,” said Scott Maclin, VP Product Management at TestEquity. “Our customers in the circuit board manufacturing and repair industry will now have an even greater selection of high-quality products available.”

These customers are a group of professionals who require the most precise and premium quality tools, and the products from Ersa will prove to be a perfect fit for their needs.

TestEquity currently maintains a sizeable catalog of over 400 different Kurtz Ersa products. The following list is just a small sample of the Kurtz Ersa product lineup sold by TestEquity:

Soldering Stations

IoT Soldering Stations

Soldering Irons

Fume Extractors

Soldering Tips



While all of the Kurtz Ersa products are of high quality, the soldering irons and tips in particular are praised among those in the industry for their quality, reliability, and longevity. The tips come plated with the patented ERSADUR plating, which protects them from oxidation and corrosion to ensure a long-life span. The Ersa soldering tips are designed for demanding industrial applications.

TestEquity is currently well-stocked and ready to ship a wide array of Kurtz Ersa products. To view the full lineup, check out the brand page on the TestEquity website.

About Test Equity LLC

TestEquity, including Jensen Tools and Techni-Tool, is the industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies. Including the design of a full line of the industry’s highest-quality environmental test chambers, TestEquity offers the most test solutions, tools, toolkits, and supplies to help design and manufacture electronics supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. For more information, visit www.testequity.com.

About Kurtz Ersa, Inc

Kurtz Ersa is a global organization, based in Germany, with locations in Plymouth, WI and throughout North America. For more than 240 years Kurtz Ersa has been an active technology corporation upholding its long tradition of manufacturing innovation through Electronics Production Equipment, Molding Machines and Automation. As technology leader Kurtz Ersa realizes innovative solutions around the globe, which always know only one goal: The highest quality.

Lacey Nichols

Director of Marketing

lacey.nichols@testequity.com