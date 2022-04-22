E-Complish is Getting Back on the Road, First Stop: Smarter Faster Payments 2022

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Complish, a provider of customized payment processing solutions, has announced their return to the tradeshow Smarter Faster Payments 2022, the official payments conference sponsored by Nacha. The show is slated for May 1 through May 4 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, TN, and will be returning to a live format for the first time since 2019.

E-Complish will showcase a variety of innovative payment solutions at Booth #609, on an interactive exhibit floor that will offer a Smarter Faster Payments Zone, a newly branded Solution Center, and an Accreditation Awareness Center. The company's menu of solutions ranges from those of a Payment Facilitator, ACH processing, web- and SMS-based products to instant debit card funding, interactive voice response (IVR), recurring payment, ACH, credit card processing, e-signature options, secure third-party payment acceptance for call centers and beyond. All are designed to enable enterprise-level organizations, large companies, small businesses, and municipalities alike to quickly implement payment technology, process payments sooner increasing collections while meeting the ever-changing needs of their customers.

Several members of E-Complish's executive team will be on hand at the show, including Marc Hopkins, Vice President of Strategic Relations; Angela Gregory, Vice President of Finance; and Amber Capece, Vice President of Marketing & Communications. "We are excited to get back out there and meet people again! We look forward to connecting with conference attendees to explore which of our myriad of solutions best addresses their requirements and help them effectively serve their customer base," Capece said, adding that E-Complish, an affiliate member of Nacha, will also attend the Smarter Faster Payments 2023 conference next year.

Smarter Faster Payments 2022 is expected to unite thousands of payment system stakeholders representing business end-users and financial and technology services organizations. Nacha presenters will discuss and delve into such pressing issues as how payment trends and consumer expectations have changed in the wake of the pandemic and how to handle such change. E-Complish will share their portfolio of ACH processing, ACH verification, VirtualPay, HostPay, and IVR products to assist with your ability in taking ACH payments. E-Complish has an ACH verification product that may be just what your company needs. No? Perhaps you need assistance in taking payments? E-Complish offers robust and customizable payment platforms to fit your and your customer's needs.

E-Complish believes Smarter Faster Payments 2022 can have a positive impact on its operations. Meaningful takeaways from the sessions and those of the strategists and innovators present at the conference will lead to better, more effective shaping of end-users' own menu of payment options and improved, informed decision-making.

"The payments industry is evolving, along with customers' needs," Hopkins said. "This makes Smarter Faster Payments 2022 a 'must-attend' event—one in which we plan to participate to the fullest extent and with a sharp eye on the future."

E-Complish Press Contact

Marc Hopkins

mhopkins@e-complish.com

888-847-7744, ext. 205

Attachment