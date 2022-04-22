Project SEED Website Revamp Kicks Off a Stepping Stone to More Ambitious Plans

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Project SEED is glad to officially introduce a brand-new version of their website, pressing on their commitment to continue providing what's best for their users and investors. This is also a work dedicated to all community members, as it's built based on their valuable feedback after all these times. It is now available to visit at: https://projectseed.io

This new website of Project SEED is the result of their concerted efforts and dedication over the past months, stepping forward in their master plan to fuel more upcoming product growth. It not only covers a more dynamic interface where they have a user-centric approach at heart but also provides a one-stop solution for anyone who is looking to learn more about the project. This has unlocked another achievement in their continued journey to further improve and build a wide range of products that Project SEED is working on.

There are many features to provide optimal access to exploring their business as a whole on this new website. It presents their entire metaverse ecosystem from Game Studio, DeFi, DAO, Growth Program, and SEED Launcher, all packed in a fresh look. Users will be able to navigate easily through their broad spectrum of Web3 products in just a few clicks, where all information about their project is displayed with transparency, inclusion, and accessibility.

More specifically, the website has also been revamped to cover comprehensive game-focused elements, paving the way for the launch of Outland Odyssey (their first game title) and many more games to come in the future. This site allows users to dive into their exciting gaming world, with all the interesting characters and weapons to explore before playing the game.

