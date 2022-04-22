APTIM Launches 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

Baton Rouge, La., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Earth Day and the company’s commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG), APTIM – a recognized industry leader in environmental, resilience, and sustainability solutions – has released its 2021 ESG Report. The ESG Report baselines APTIM’s progress toward and provides a blueprint for the company’s performance in reducing environmental impacts, enhancing the effectiveness and transparency of governance, and becoming more equitable and more inclusive.

“The release of APTIM’s 2021 ESG Report is a major milestone in our journey to enhance resilience and sustainability for our clients, our communities, and our company,” said APTIM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mark Fallon.

In 2021, APTIM took its first steps toward integrating ESG practices into the foundation of its corporate strategy, both through internal operations and expanded services delivered to clients. Utilizing the outcomes of the ESG Report, APTIM is now driving ESG progress in 2022 and beyond through recent accomplishments, including convening ESG and diversity, equity, and inclusion councils; submitting its first CDP Climate Change Questionnaire; and building a business line that brings together experts across the organization to offer clients tailored sustainability services.

The report outlines APTIM’s ESG-related activities, policies, and disclosures in 2021 and describes their alignment with APTIM’s ESG Scorecard objectives and United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Honoring its commitment to ESG, APTIM will continue tracking performance and setting ambitious goals through the release of updates to this report and other ESG reporting frameworks on an annual basis.

APTIM’s 2021 ESG Report is available for download on APTIM’s website. Please direct inquiries to Sustainability@APTIM.com.

###

About APTIM

APTIM is a global industry leader headquartered in Baton Rouge, La. With more than 4,000 employees worldwide, APTIM specializes in critical infrastructure, technical and data solutions, program management, environmental services, resilience, and sustainability and energy solutions. Our dedicated people have proven experience and expertise to provide integrated services and solutions to government agencies, commercial and industrial clients, and energy customers. APTIM commits to accelerating the transition toward a clean and efficient energy economy; building a sustainable future for our communities and natural world; and creating an inclusive, equitable environment that celebrates diversity of our people.

Attachment