Acme United Reports First Quarter of 2022 Results

SHELTON, Conn., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) today announced that net sales for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 were $43.3 million compared to $43.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.



Net income was $830,000 or $0.22 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $2,046,000, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the comparable period last year, a decrease of 59% in net income and 58% in diluted earnings per share.

Chairman and CEO Walter C. Johnsen said, “Despite strong orders, revenues in the first quarter were reduced due primarily to supply chain disruptions. Direct import sales in which certain large, mass market customers take delivery from ports in China were affected by factory shutdowns and major port closures in China, as COVID-19 spread rapidly after the end of Chinese New Year in late February. We were also negatively impacted by long lead times and congestion in East Coast ports of the U.S that resulted in late receipt of some goods. The combined impact of these supply chain disruptions amounted to approximately $4.0 million of orders that could not ship. Our gross margins were impacted by increased product costs, high ocean freight rates and demurrage fees at the ports.”

Mr. Johnsen continued, “We expect to ship many of the delayed orders in the second quarter, and our new incoming order rate is strong for both first aid and medical products and for school and office products. Container prices seem to have stabilized, and some of the ports in China as well as our factories there are staffed and operating again. Supply chain operations in the U.S. and Europe have also somewhat improved. While the overall operating environment remains challenging, we continue to target revenues in excess of $200 million in 2022.”

For the first quarter of 2022, net sales in the U.S. segment decreased 1% compared to the same period in 2021 due to COVID-19 related supply chain disruptions.

European net sales for the first quarter of 2022 decreased 4% in U.S. dollars but increased 3% in local currency compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Net sales in Canada for the first quarter of 2022 increased 8% in both U.S. dollars and local currency compared to the same period in 2021, mainly due to higher sales of First Aid Central products, principally in the e-commerce channel.

Gross margin was 34.5% in the first quarter of 2022 versus 35.8% in the comparable period last year. The decline in the quarter was primarily due to cost inflation pressures as well as higher transportation and labor costs. Price increases partially offset the cost increases.

The Company’s bank debt less cash on March 31, 2022 was $46.2 million compared to $43.4 million on March 31, 2021. During the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2022, the Company distributed $1.8 million in dividends on its common stock, repurchased $1.5 million of common stock, and received forgiveness of its PPP loan of $3.5 million. We increased inventory during the twelve-month period by approximately $11 million to anticipate our continued growth and to be positioned to offset the impact of potential supply chain interruptions related to COVID-19. The increase also reflects higher product costs.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

About Acme United

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Pac-Kit®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, DMT®, and Med-Nap. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com.

