Northwell Health Collaborates with Teladoc Health to Improve System Wide Virtual Care

PURCHASE, NY, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, today announced its agreement with Northwell Health, New York’s largest healthcare provider, to deliver connected virtual care and expand care delivery to patients both inside and outside the four walls of the health system. The new enterprise strategy will leverage Teladoc Health’s collaboration with Microsoft, improving clinical teamwork and communication among Northwell clinicians.



Teladoc Health’s virtual care platform will enable Northwell Health patients to access the broadest spectrum of clinical services through a unified, branded consumer experience. Implementation will begin with 20 of Northwell Health’s hospitals, expanding over time to additional affiliates and will primarily enable direct to patient scheduled visits for all Northwell Health clinicians.

“Teladoc Health is poised to help Northwell Health evolve its virtual care strategy through continued innovation that naturally extends its infrastructure to meet more patient care needs,” said Andy Puterbaugh, president, hospital and health systems, Teladoc Health. “Our single, integrated solution, which spans both consumer and provider-to-provider applications, will add critical capabilities for Northwell Health in support of better health outcomes for all patients.”

Northwell Health’s decision to collaborate with Teladoc Health was influenced by the innovation enabling hyper-personalized care and the organization’s growing relationship with Microsoft. In July 2021, Teladoc Health announced the combination of its Solo platform and Microsoft Teams to integrate clinical and administrative medical office operations. With Teladoc Health’s Solo with Teams, it will be even easier for Northwell Health clinicians to deliver care virtually, while simultaneously freeing them of administrative tasks and enabling them to practice at the top of their profession.

“Northwell Health is driving to improve access to quality health care and to provide wellness support for our communities,” said Martin Doerfler, MD, associate chief medical officer and senior vice president of clinical strategy and development at Northwell. “This relationship with Teladoc Health will allow us to optimize our direct-to-consumer telehealth programs to provide the highest quality care and access for all; just as we want and expect for ourselves.”

