Meritage Homes Partners With Arbor Day Foundation And Releases Consumer Data On Sustainable Housing

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Earth Day today, and in alignment with its ESG objectives, Meritage Homes (“Meritage” or the “Company”), the seventh largest homebuilder in the U.S., announces its partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation to support urban tree populations. To kick off the partnership, Meritage and the Arbor Day Foundation will host 18 regional tree planting and distribution events in 2022 across Meritage’s footprint, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.



During the spring and fall planting seasons, Meritage employees and community members will volunteer across the country to plant and distribute more than 1,300 trees in an effort to build more beautiful and environmentally resilient neighborhoods through improved tree canopy and greenspace. These projects will focus on areas that have been impacted by a variety of environmental and economic factors, such as storms, invasive species, urban heat island effect, low-income status, and environmental inequity.

“Trees play a critical role in creating healthier, safer, more connected neighborhoods and we believe that this partnership and the tree planting program will help enhance the sustainability of the greater communities in which Meritage operates,” said Phillippe Lord, CEO of Meritage Homes.

“Meritage Homes is helping to create more resilient communities through these projects.” said Dan Lambe, Chief Executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Their efforts to improve tree canopy and greenspace in these areas will provide a meaningful, long-lasting impact on residents for years to come.”

While the partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation demonstrates Meritage’s long-term commitment to environmental efforts, as an early adopter and advocate for building energy-efficient homes, the Company is also focused on the environmental impact of its products, residential housing, and today, concurrent with its tree-planting initiative, releases the findings of its recent survey1 on sustainable home consumer preferences. The research revealed that consumers expect new homes to be sustainable and come standard with a suite of features that are energy-efficient, while also beneficial to their health, the environment and their energy bills.

The survey found that 70% of respondents say it is important for them to live in a home that is energy-efficient—e.g., includes ENERGY STAR® appliances, spray foam insulation, and other similar features. Health is also a key focus for consumers with over 70% of respondents stating a multi-speed HVAC and advanced indoor air quality are important. Beyond home features, consumers expect homebuilders to be committed to sustainability. According to the data, more than two-thirds of respondents are likely to purchase from a company whose environmental messaging and/or practices align with respondents’ personal beliefs.

Lord adds, “These survey findings show that sustainability is top-of-mind for homebuyers. Energy-efficient features are no longer nice-to-haves, but table stakes and more will be expected. At Meritage, we’re committed to providing customers with energy-efficient homes at an affordable price.”

To learn more about the Arbor Day Foundation Partnership and regional tree planting and distribution events, please visit https://www.meritagehomes.com/earthday.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2021. The Company offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 150,000 homes in its 36-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eight-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy-efficient homebuilding, and the recipient of the EPA Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters and valued partners. Since 1972, almost 500 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival.

As one of the world's largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

1 Survey methodology: Data is based on a survey conducted in partnership with SWNS and fielded between March 16-21, 2022 among 2,000 men and women between the ages 18-55+.