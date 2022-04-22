CMUV Bancorp Announces 2022 1st Quarter Financial Results & Schedules Annual Shareholder Meeting

EL CENTRO, CA, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – CMUV Bancorp, the holding company for Community Valley Bank, is pleased to announce unaudited 1st quarter results for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. Net Income came in at $1,066,067. This is the highest net income for a 1st quarter in bank history. The net income number equaled $0.57 per share. Total assets reached $284.7 MM. Total deposits came in at $248.7 MM. Gross loans surpassed $201.8 MM.

The Bank‘s Community Bank Leverage Capital ratio at March 31, 2022 was 10.76%. This is well above the ratio required to be considered a well-capitalized bank. Our Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses ended the quarter at $2,369,670, or 1.17%, of total loans. Non-accrual loans and Past Due loans remain very low at 0.95%. Both Board and Management believe the ALLL is fully funded at March 31, 2022.

03/31/2022 book value of the common stock was $13.49 per share (diluted). The common stock (CMUV) was trading at $14.30 as of March 31, 2022. ROAA for the quarter was 1.52% and ROAE came in at 14.38%

The CMUV Annual Shareholders Meeting will take place on May 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at 310 Main St, Brawley, CA 92227. Under current pandemic guidelines, we are very excited to welcome our shareholders to attend the meeting in person if able. If you are unable to attend in person, please vote on-line or by mail. Your proxy card, annual report, and the audited financials are available for shareholder review and voting. Please take the opportunity to review and vote, as it is essential for us to have a proper quorum in order to conduct the appropriate business actions.

Shareholder Financial Summary March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 ASSETS Cash & Cash Equivalents $ 67,836,030 $ 41,442,527 Total Investments $ 5,739,187 $ 1,962,762 Total Loans, Net $ 199,427,818 $ 218,660,092 Total Earning Assets $ 273,003,035 $ 262,065,381 Other Assets $ 11,715,660 $ 11,165,678 TOTAL ASSETS $ 284,718,695 $ 273,231,058 LIABILITIES Deposits $ 248,519,168 $ 231,361,042 Total Borrowings & Other Debt Obligations $ 4,014,565 $ 13,870,479 Other Liabilities $ 1,084,095 $ 1,264,937 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 253,617,828 $ 246,496,458 SHAREHOLDER CAPITAL/EQUITY Common Stock $ 16,868,317 $ 16,868,317 Surplus $ 1,015,421 $ 881,961 Retained Earnings (Undivided Profits) $ 12,151,061 $ 7,936,028 Net Income $ 1,066,067 $ 1,048,693 TOTAL EQUITY/CAPITAL $ 31,100,867 $ 26,735,000 TOTAL LIBILITIES & CAPITAL/EQUITY $ 284,718,695 $ 273,231,458 STATEMENT OF INCOME AND EXPENSE Total Interest Income $ 2,668,463 $ 2,573,093 Total Interest Expense $ (177,166) $ (215,294) NET INTEREST INCOME $ 2,491,297 $ 2,357,799 Total Loan Fee Income $ 78,026 $ 370,179 Total Other Non-Interest Income $ 496,517 $ 138,918 Provision for Loan Loss $ - 0 $ - 0 G&A Expenses $ (1,567,332) $ (1,380,463) INCOME BEFORE TAXES $ 1,498,508 $ 1,486,433 Income Tax Expense $ (431,715) $ (440,978) NET INCOME $ 1,066,793 $ 1,045,455 Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 1.52% 1.59% Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 14.38% 16.37% Earnings Per Share for Quarter $0.57 $0.46 Book Value (Using Holding Co. Capital) $13.49 $11.67



