Trademark Events Showcases Strong Momentum, Helps Companies Across the Globe Create Jaw-Dropping Experiences

San Francisco, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trademark, a full-service creative agency that produces jaw-dropping events for BtoB companies, showcased company momentum and client growth, driven by demand for broadcast-quality hybrid and virtual events, followed by a resurgence of in-person events as social distancing restrictions ease.

When the global pandemic hit, in-person events nearly ground to a halt. Rather than retreating or downsizing, Trademark took the opportunity to advance the events industry in new directions. It quickly pivoted its offerings to expand its virtual and hybrid capabilities and grew its client base multifold.

The company had already made its mark helping companies create jaw-dropping experiences and immersive interactions through in-person events, but it expertly applied new technologies, services, and mindsets to create equally successful virtual and hybrid events in new, creative ways.

Trademark’s leadership team pulled from its deep history in broadcast and film to break the mold of irtual events that merely broadcast live event content and built a whole new caliber of high-quality, multi-dimensional media events that engaged and delighted audiences.

The company also conducted extensive research to vet and leverage advanced virtual event platforms, and established new partnerships to set the bar for hybrid and virtual events.

Over the past year Trademark also invested heavily in training internal team members, expanding the team with new hires and building out new content services. These steps further established Trademark as one of the premier event firms for creating game-changing, immersive content that can flow seamlessly from in-person, hybrid, and virtual formats that inspire and engage audiences.

Client growth: Trademark blog grew its client base of marquee brand names by 50%, signing on new clients such as Appian, Pennymac, LiveRamp, Everlaw, BEMER Group and Webflow. Trademark also expanded existing relationships with long-term clients, including Adobe, Slack and ZEISS. Trademark produced multiple corporate events for Appian, including international virtual events across Australia, EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions. Trademark also grew its partner ecosystem, establishing a partnership with MeetingPlay, the leading provider of technology solutions for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events.

Commitment to diversity and inclusion: Reflecting Trademark’s continued commitment to excellence and diversity, Co-founder and Co-CEO Elle Chan joined a group of women leaders and entrepreneurs in the Chief organization, which provides a network of people facing similar challenges and building companies that will make a mark in their communities, industries, and the world.

Industry recognition: Underscoring Trademark’s momentum, the company received industry accolades for its outstanding client work, including an ExAward from Event Marketer for its work on Adobe’s annual conference, Adobe MAX. Trademark helped Adobe convert the annual conference into a purely digital experience, featuring “ Adobe Art Walks,” a virtual walk down streets of six global cities to showcase important works of some of the world’s most diverse, popular street artists. The event totaled more than 21 million total video views across all channels, more than 2.2 million visits to the event site and more than 50 million social interactions. Months later, the project is still delivering results through on-demand views and social sharing.

“Since the global pandemic hit, the way people interact with brands has dramatically changed. Through the ebbs and flows from in-person to fully virtual and everywhere in between, corporate events have taken on even greater importance as critical elements of the marketing and customer experience mix,” said Elle Chan, Co-founder and Co-CEO, Trademark. “Even as the anatomy of these events will continue to change, the need for creativity, audience engagement, and human interaction remain constant. Through long-standing relationships with our clients, partners and employees we’ve been able to dive deeper into what will engage audiences in our new world, and we’re excited to see what the next act holds.”

About Trademark

Trademark is a full-service creative agency that has produced virtual events since 1998. We design experiences to connect with and engage your audience by focusing on exactly what matters: intentional design with highly engaging virtual components that vastly increase your audience and customer conversion. To learn more, visit www.wearetrademark.com, or follow us on Twitter @TrademarkEvents or on LinkedIn.

