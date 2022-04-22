Bay Ridge Honda teams up with Never Ride Stock for Custom Auto Show at Jacob Javits Center

MANHATTAN, N.Y., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooklyn-based auto dealer Bay Ridge Honda is excited to not only attend this year's New York International Auto Show, but to also be participating alongside the Never Ride Stock (NRS) Experience. The NRS Experience will be at the auto show from April 22 to April 24, during which Bay Ridge Honda will be displaying four customized Hondas for the New York public to see. An array of vehicles including a customized OFF-ROAD style Honda Passport, a sleek newly designed Civic SI and Civic Hatchback, and the timeless classic, the Honda Accord. All models will be uniquely customized by Never Ride Stock to give the vehicles new personalities and show the power of giving a vehicle its own identity.

Formerly the location of the DUB Show, the 30,000 sq. ft. hall has been completely overtaken by Robert Gullery of Never Ride Stock to include an action-packed floorplan with unique builds, car wrapping and tinting demos, live charity events and more. Rob Gullery is no stranger to the aftermarket industry, Never Ride Stock grew from what was known as Wheel Concepts, which could only be described as a movement that began on Staten Island in the early 2000s and infected New York City gracing the covers of every major magazine at the time. Rob Gullery returns to the front of the modern-day aftermarket movement to claim his place atop the throne of customization and give New York City its swagger back.

"In the early 2000s, it was all about cars, now it's about everything, it's a culture. Never Ride Stock offers everything fully customized and if it hasn't been customized yet, we'll figure out a way to do it. This massive event will focus on growing our community that is anything but ordinary and inspiring the revolution to ensure you Never Ride Stock," said Robert Gullery, Owner of Never Ride Stock.

"The Never Ride Stock Experience embraces community-driven, aftermarket culture, and we couldn't be more excited to join them at this year's New York International Auto Show. New York City is one of the most unique places in the world and its vehicles should speak to that. Bay Ridge Honda identifies with the message that every owner should be able to make their car their own, it's an amazing form of expression," said Robert Scarpaci, General Manager at Bay Ridge Honda.

About Bay Ridge Honda: A family-owned and -operated Honda dealer in Brooklyn, Bay Ridge Honda provides drivers from New York City with reliable auto sales, service and financing. They are part of the Bay Ridge Auto Group, which has been in business for over 60 years and has become a staple of the Brooklyn community and beyond. Learn more at www.bayridgehonda.com.

About Never Ride Stock Experience: The NRS Experience prides itself on being anything but ordinary. By embracing individuality and unique perspective, their mission is to inspire the revolution of movement and ensure that drivers Never Ride Stock. Learn more at www.neverridestock.net.

About New York International Auto Show: Ever since the first New York Auto Show opened in November 1900 at the original Madison Square Garden, the annual exhibition of automobiles and their pageantry has been a hallmark of the industry. For 122 years, the New York Auto Show has welcomed millions of attendees and offered an experience that shows everything the automobile industry has to offer. Learn more at www.autoshowny.com.

Ariana Tohsek

718-836-4600 Ext 1135

