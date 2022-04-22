Net1 to Host Webcast and Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2022 Results

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS: UEPS; JSE: NT1) (“Net1”) today announced it will release third quarter 2022 results after the US market close on May 10, 2022. Net1 management will host a presentation by webcast and conference call on May 11, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review these results.



Participants now have the option to either:

Watch the live results presentation by webcast using the webcast link below; or

Listen to an audio only broadcast of the results, using the conference call information below.

Webcast information:

The results webcast can be accessed by using the following webcast link:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/links/net1220510.html. Participants who want to submit their questions real-time will be able to do so utilizing the question functionality included in this link.

Conference call information:

The conference call can be accessed either through pre-registering for the call or dialing in real time. Participants will be given the opportunity to ask their questions through the conference call facility.

Pre-register:

Participants can pre-register for the May 11, 2022, conference call by using the following link: https://services.choruscall.za.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=5271444&linkSecurityString=adee45774. Participants utilizing this pre-registration service will receive their dial-in number and unique pin upon registration.

Real time dial in:

For those participants who do not pre-register, you can dial +1 508 924 4326 (US and Canada), +44 333 300 1418 (U.K. only) or +27 11 535 3600 (South Africa only) ten minutes prior to the start of the call. Callers should request “Net1 call” upon dial-in.

A replay of the results presentation webcast will be available on the Net1 investor relations website.

About Net1 (www.net1.com)

Net1 is a leading South African financial technology company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technology to deliver financial services to consumers (B2C) and merchants (B2B) in Southern Africa. Net1’s mission is to drive true financial inclusion for both consumers and merchants through offering affordable financial services to the previously underserved sectors of the economy. Net1 offers banking, lending and insurance products to consumers and cash management solutions, bill payment technology, value added services, business funding and card acquiring solutions to formal and informal Southern African retail merchants.

Net1 has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NasdaqGS: UEPS) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: NT1). Visit www.net1.com for additional information about Net1.

