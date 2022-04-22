New to The Street TV Signs 12 Part Series, Featuring Lifeist Wellness, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Works’ New to The Street TV will feature Lifeist Wellness, Inc . (“Lifeist”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) on its national and internationally syndicated television program. The series will span 12-months introducing Lifeist Wellness and in particular, its subsidiary Mikra, Cellular Sciences and its current and future cellular wellness products.



Lifeist will introduce themselves to New to The Street’s TV anchors and viewers, providing updates about Mikra, Cellular Sciences Inc. and the Company’s other business units.

FMW Media will produce and broadcast the show and commercial ads across all New to The Street syndicated televised platforms on Newsmax , FOX Business Network , and Bloomberg TV . New to The Street TV will create and design Lifeist’s televised segues to keep its viewers informed and updated accordingly, bringing attention to business fundamentals and ongoing successes. All broadcasted shows will stream for 18-months on the New to The Street website, www . newtothestreet.com .

The commercial ads will air on the Nasdaq Marketplace Grand Entrance Billboard , on fifty (50) link digital billboard ads located throughout lower Manhattan, New York City, NY, and fifty (50) commercials per month during New to The Street’s broadcastings on its syndicated platforms.

“We are very excited to start working with FMW Media to introduce our Company to a new broader audience,” stated Meni Morim, Lifeist Wellness, Inc.’s CEO. “We feel that FMW Media will become an integral piece to driving awareness to Mikra and its current and future product pipeline.”

Vince Caruso, Founder and CEO of FMW Media and Producer at New to The Street TV, states, “during the next 12-months, we expect fantastic TV interviews with Lifeist Wellness, Inc.’s management, giving us exciting business updates and developments. And we at New to The Street TV anticipate maximizing viewership interest in Lifeist Wellness, Inc.’s numerous business units and products."

Lifeist Wellness, Inc. interviews will air on New to The Street’s syndicated TV networks, Newsmax TV , Fox Business Network , and Bloomberg TV ; expect announcements on dates and times on upcoming airings.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc. (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF):

Lifeist Wellness, Inc. (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) is sitting at the forefront of a post-pandemic wellness revolution, leveraging the advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Its portfolio business units include: CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards; CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility for the production of high margin cannabis 2.0 products; the CannMart.com marketplace, which provides US customers with access to hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories; Australian Vapes, the country’s largest online retailer of vaporizers and accessories; Findify, a leading AI-powered search and discovery platform; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company seeking to develop innovative therapies for cellular health. Information on Lifeist and its businesses - www.lifeist.com , www.cannmart.com , www.australianvaporizers.com.au , www.wearemikra.com , and email: ir@lifeist.com .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, “New to The Street” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

