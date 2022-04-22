Noetic Cyber Named 2022 Tag Cyber Distinguished Vendor

BOSTON, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noetic Cyber, an innovator in Continuous Cyber Asset & Controls Management, today announced that it has been selected by TAG Cyber as a Distinguished Vendor in the 2nd quarter edition of the 2022 TAG Cyber Security Annual.

Noetic's innovative approach to cyber asset management and continuous controls monitoring is attracting significant interest from partners and customers in both the United States and Europe. The transformation in digital infrastructure over the past few years has hugely expanded most organization's attack surface, and there has never been a greater need for asset-based intelligence to help security teams understand cyber risk and prioritize their work based on business criticality.

"We are delighted to be included as a TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor along with so many other innovative vendors," said Paul Ayers, Co-founder and CEO of Noetic Cyber, "The pace of change in modern organizations means that security teams need a continuous, automated approach to asset management to stay ahead. Our goal is to give them the intelligence and insights they need to focus on the key priorities that can materially impact the business."

The TAG Cyber Security Annual is developed for working practitioners in the cybersecurity industry. The latest report explores all aspects of future global cyberwar, including artificial intelligence misuse, spread of disinformation, and zero-day exploitation. It also includes interviews with CEOs and technology executives, including Noetic's Paul Ayers, who discusses the importance of cyber asset management as a foundational part of an organization's wider cybersecurity strategy.

"Noetic is a great addition to our Distinguished Vendor program," said Dr. Ed Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber. "Their intuitive, proactive approach to cybersecurity challenges is helping enterprises to focus on the most critical systems."

A free copy of the report is available at: https://noeticcyber.com/resources/tag-cyber-security-annual-a-united-front-against-cyber-warfare

About Noetic Cyber

Noetic provides a proactive approach to cyber asset and controls management, empowering security teams to see, understand, fix and improve their security posture and enterprise ecosystem. Our goal is to improve security tools and control efficacy by breaking down existing siloes and improving the entire security ecosystem. Founded in 2019, Noetic is based in Boston and London. For more information, visit www.noeticcyber.com, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About TAG Cyber

TAG Cyber is a trusted cyber security research analyst firm, providing unbiased industry insights and recommendations to security solution providers and Fortune 100 enterprises. Founded in 2016 by Dr. Edward Amoroso, former SVP/CSO of AT&T, the company bucks the trend of pay-for-play research by offering in-depth research, market analysis, consulting, and personalized content based on hundreds of engagements with clients and non-clients alike—all from a former practitioner perspective. For more information, visit https://www.tag-cyber.com.

Press Contact:

Jamie Cowper

jcowper@noeticcyber.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.